Fantasy football managers looking for an early edge must know when to cut bait on players who no longer justify a roster spot. After Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, poor performances, muddled depth charts, and underwhelming opportunity all point to a few big names deserving a drop. Here are the top five fantasy assets worth dropping ahead of Week 2, backed by their opening week stats and situations.

Tua Tagovailoa: From Risky Streamer to Waiver Fodder

Tua Tagovailoa entered 2025 as a popular late-round QB for fantasy managers hoping to capture stackable upside in Miami’s passing game. However, his Week 1 numbers were severely underwhelming. Tua completed only 14 of 23 passes for a paltry 114 yards, adding 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in a blowout loss to the Colts. His QBR was an abysmal 2.7, and he ranked just 28th in yardage among quarterbacks.

Worse, Tagovailoa failed to complete a pass under pressure, and both of his picks came with a clean pocket, suggesting decision-making rather than pass protection as a cause for concern. Miami managed just 8 points as an offense and faced little hope against a vulnerable secondary, highlighting how far his fantasy stock has fallen. Fantasy managers in single-QB leagues should confidently seek better upside on waivers.

Jerome Ford: No Volume, No Production

Jerome Ford was a late-draft speculative pick for running back depth, but Week 1 made clear his fantasy value is essentially nil in most leagues. Ford carried the ball only 6 times for a mere 8 rushing yards—an average of just 1.3 yards per attempt. He added one reception for -3 yards, bringing his total touches to 7 for 5 total yards, with no scores or red-zone opportunities.

Ford sits trapped in a timeshare in Cleveland, and his 1.3 yards per carry underscores the inefficiency that's now led to a demotion on many expert rankings. No touchdowns, long runs, or PPR value make Ford a clear drop for managers hunting for breakout RB opportunities emerging from Week 1.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.: Buried on the Depth Chart

Following preseason chatter, some managers stashed Chris Rodriguez Jr. as a possible deep sleeper running back. Instead, the Commanders listed him as a healthy scratch in their season opener against the New York Giants in an easy 21-6 win over. After a promising preseason Rodriguez was the odd-man out in the Commanders backfield and it will be tough for him to see playing time ahead of surging rookie Jacoy Croskey-Merritt and veteran Austin Ekeler.

With no known path to immediate touches and zero presence in a positive game script, Rodriguez offers nothing for fantasy benches. There are better lottery tickets on waivers, especially with so many running backs emerging from injury or carving larger roles elsewhere.

Article Continues Below

Rashod Bateman: Minimal Output, Murky Role

Despite hopes for a breakout season, Rashod Bateman failed to impress in Week 1. Bateman caught just 2 of 4 targets for 10 yards and no scores as Baltimore’s passing game flowed through other options. The performance tied him for 103rd in receptions and left him well outside the fantasy radar at a loaded receiver position.

Bateman’s output and usage present a troubling lack of upside—Baltimore’s offense simply has too many mouths to feed, and when game scripts lean high scoring (like the 41-40 loss to Buffalo), he still can't emerge as a serious contributor. Fantasy managers would be wise to drop Bateman in favor of higher-volume streamers or rising young wideouts.

Marvin Mims: Short Targets, No Opportunity

Second-year receiver Marvin Mims drew some late-round attention for his explosive profile, but Week 1 dashed hopes for a trustworthy fantasy breakout. Mims lined up as the Denver Broncos’ WR3 and finished with only 3 receptions on 4 targets for a minuscule 12 yards and was held out of the end zone.

Even in a game where Denver controlled the pace, Mims failed to create splash plays, instead operating as a short-yardage option. He's buried behind Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin in target priority, limiting his weekly upside to desperation-level streaming. In shallow leagues, Mims simply doesn’t warrant a bench spot after such a tepid start.

Week 1 often brings overreactions, but these five players offer minimal path to fantasy value and can be justifiably dropped in standard-sized leagues for higher-upside waivers gems. Moving on early is the hallmark of winning fantasy management—don’t be afraid to churn the bottom of the roster for those ready to outperform in Week 2 and beyond.

The key to dominating fantasy football is not just picking up the right players, but knowing when to let go of fading assets. By dropping these underperformers early, managers can capitalize on emerging waiver wire talent and stay a step ahead of the competition. Keep churning the roster and trust the process for season-long success.