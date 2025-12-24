The Buffalo Bills are enjoying James Cook’s incredible season, and Josh Allen should be good to go despite his injury. And here are the Bills bold predictions for their highly anticipated clash against the Eagles in Week 17.

The Bills enter with a record of 11-4 while the Eagles strut in with a mark of 10-5. The game is set for Sunday in Buffalo.

Bills QB Josh Allen will total three TDs

The scoring could be depressed a little as both teams will try to run the football. But Allen will still do his thing. Despite a poor individual game last week, Allen has totaled three touchdowns eight times this season.

One thing Allen won’t get is a less-than-ready challenge from the Eagles, according to 94WIP Morning Show via audacy.com.

“This is a really important week for us, practice-wise, game-wise, to go and get better,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Really important week for us to improve as a football team.”

As for Sean McDermott, he put the focus not just on Allen but the whole team, according to WGR 550 via audacy.com.

“We need to do the basic things better,” said McDermott. “I'll start with basic fundamentals, and then it'll go into executing the plays, the scheme.

“The work continues. We've got to continue to improve as a football team if we want to continue to win moving forward.“

Allen could have some struggles against the Eagles' stout defense. That’s why there’s no big yardage prediction. But he should still find ways to get his team into the end zone multiple times.

Bills RB James Cook will get 100-plus total yards

The Eagles rank No. 20 against the run but are No. 7 versus the pass. And the Bills will target this with their game plan.

That’s especially true with the way Cook has been running this season. Cook has 1,532 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on 287 carries. He also has 32 receptions for 288 yards and two receiving scores. It has been an incredible season thus far.

Allen didn’t mince words about Cook, according to wellsvillesun.com.

“He’s the best back in football,” Allen said. “I don’t know how awards shake out, but he should be in the running for every award. He’s an absolute stud. We love having him, and he makes our offense go.”

Bills WR Khalil Shakir will get 60-plus yards and a TD

It hasn’t been a standout season for Shakir, but look for him to make an impact against the Eagles. One reason is a financial angle, according to Sportrac via the Sporting News.

“Per Spotrac, the Bills' wideout will trigger a $150,000 incentive in his contract if he scores a touchdown against the Eagles,” Jarrett Bailey wrote. “Shakir currently has four touchdowns on the year, and his fifth will earn him a nice bonus. If he scores two touchdowns, that will get him to six scores and will trigger a $300,000 bonus, giving him the potential to earn $450,000 in added money against the Eagles, as well as in Week 18 against the New York Jets.”

Teams tend to reward their players and help them reach incentives. Sp look for Allen to give Shakir a few red zone looks against the Eagles.

Bills will pull off win against Eagles

Part of the reason the Bills will have an edge is because of need. The Eagles are the NFC East champs. There’s not much reason for them to push hard in the final two weeks because they have almost no shot to be the No. 1 overall seed.

However, the Bills can still win the AFC East. And they still have an outside shot to claim the No. 1 overall seed.

Where this will matter most is if the Bills can build a strong first-half lead. That could cause the Eagles to go into a playoff-protection shell in the second half. But if the game is close down the stretch, the Eagles’ pride will kick in, and they might be able to pull off a win.

Predicted score: Bills 24, Eagles 17