After the Indianapolis Colts got the best out of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Week 1's 33-8 win, the quarterback's former teammate, Colts cornerback Xavien Howard, addressed one of Tagovailoa's tendencies. Indianapolis' defense coerced Tua into throwing two interceptions and a fumble while going 14 of 23 attempts, 114 yards, and one touchdown in the blowout loss.

After the game, Howard addressed facing his former team and Tagovailoa's tendencies in the pocket, per The Athletic's James Boyd.

“We know the guy gets the ball out pretty quick, and once we take away his first read, I feel like it's panic mode after that. It showed yesterday, man,” Xavien Howard said.

The consistent pressure led to three-and-outs, including two sacks, a fumble, and a pair of turnovers on two interceptions.

Tua Tagovailoa gives ‘wild' retort after Week 1 loss to Colts

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is confident he can bounce back from Week 1's 33-8 loss to the Colts. Regarding his pair of critical interceptions in his first game of the 2025 NFL season, Tagovailoa is charging it to the game, as he puts the lopsided defeat behind him ahead of Week 2.

Tagovailoa, who reminded reporters that no quarterback plans on throwing interceptions, after a reporter included the word “bunches” in relation to Tua's turnovers. Tagovailoa says mistakes are part of football, and he is eager to move on, he said, per Pro Football Talk.

“I wouldn’t say I’m pressing. I would say it’s part of the game,” Tagovailoa said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “You obviously don’t want to turn the ball over. I thought that was a wild comment, that I turn the ball over in bunches. That’s crazy. It just so happened that’s what happened today, it was what it was. Got to move forward from that, can’t make those same mistakes.”

The Dolphins will host the Patriots in Week 2.