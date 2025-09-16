The Fantasy Football season is just two weeks old, but if you have not won yet, it may be time to panic. Our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 are here after a dominant week for offense in Week 2. Did a disappointing week from Josh Allen knock him out of the top spot? Where does Drake Maye end up after a solid performance against the Miami Dolphins?

There are no byes in Week 3, so every team is available in fantasy football. But Joe Burrow's turf toe injury will cost him three months, so you need a new quarterback if you spent an early pick on Burrow. The Bengals are rolling with Jake Browning, who likely is not a fantasy option.

Who should you pick up if Burrow is your quarterback? What if Jayden Daniels or JJ McCarthy misses Week 3 with an injury? Here are the quarterback rankings to give you a leg up.

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 3

Lamar Jackson slips back into the top spot of the fantasy football quarterback rankings after dominating the Cleveland Browns' defense. While Josh Allen won the real-life matchup between the two, Jackson continues putting up video game numbers. He picked up four more touchdowns on Sunday without turning the ball over, continuing his ridiculous trend from last season.

Allen does not fall far, sliding in here at number two after being shut out of the end zone in Week 2. He came out of the game for two plays in the second quarter due to a bloody nose, but he returned. The Jets were so bad in this game that Allen did not have to do much to secure the 20-point lead. The Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

Jalen Hurts barely cracked 100 yards and scored just one touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. But no one behind him broke down the door to be in the top three of the fantasy football rankings. The tush push worked to perfection to secure six points for the Eagles and your fantasy team.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 3

After throwing for over 400 yards on Sunday, Russell Wilson is likely to keep the New York Giants' starting job. Jaxson Dart was banging down the door after Week 1, but a historic performance should keep the veteran in the big chair. Wilson found both Wan'Dale Robinson and Malik Nabers for over 100 yards, which could continue against the Chiefs.

You may be skeptical that the Indianapolis Colts are playoff contenders, and that is fair. But in Week 3, Daniel Jones is a solid fantasy football depth option. He is going against a Tennessee Titans defense that has struggled so far this season, and Jones has put up historic numbers so far. This may not be a long-term option, but if you are in a pinch with the Daniels or Burrow injuries, Jones is a solid pickup.

Caleb Williams was better in Week 2 and now faces an injury-riddled Dallas Cowboys defense. If you need an injury replacement, the number-one overall pick is a decent option. Rome Odunze was solid in Week 2, and Dallas won't have Deron Bland for the matchup. Maybe Week 3 is the time that Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams finally meet in the middle and have a solid week.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 3

Cam Ward may be showing signs for the future for the Titans, but he is not a starting option at quarterback quite yet. Even after picking up 11 points on Sunday, and with the Colts coming in, Ward should not be on your team moving forward. One of the backups getting a start in Cincinnati, Minnesota, or Washington would be a better option than Ward.

Justin Fields was dreadful against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday before leaving the game to enter concussion protocol. The Jets put Tyrod Taylor in the game, who outperformed the starter in just two drives. Moving on from Fields would be strong. But benching him until the concussion clears and avoiding a strong Tampa Bay defense would be a wise move.

Tua Tagovailoa had a nice day, fantasy football-wise, in Week 2 against the Patriots. But a short week against a better Buffalo defense on the road is not the place to slide the Dolphins' quarterback into the lineup. The offense has been dreadful this year, and things aren't going to change on a short week in front of the hostile Buffalo crowd.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v HOU)

23. Caleb Williams, CHI (v DAL)

22. Russell Wilson, NYG (v KC)

21. Drake Maye, NE (v PIT)

20. Michael Penix, ATL (@ CAR)

19. CJ Stroud, HOU (@ JAX)

18. Daniel Jones, IND (@ TEN)

17. Geno Smith, LV (@ WSH)

16. Aaron Rodgers, PIT (@ NE)

15. Bo Nix, DEN (@ LAC)

14. Jared Goff, DET (@ BAL)

13. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ CHI)

12. Justin Fields, NYJ (@ TB)

11. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ PHI)

10. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ NYG)

9. Sam Darnold, SEA (v NO)

8. Jordan Love, GB (@ CLE)

7. Baker Mayfield, TB (v NYJ)

6. Justin Herbert, LAC (v DEN)

5. Kyler Murray, ARI (@ SF)

4. Jayden Daniels, WSH (v LV)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (v LAR)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (v MIA)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (v DET)