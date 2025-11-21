Tight end remains a stressful position for fantasy football managers. As Week 12 approaches, many teams are clinging to playoff hopes and searching for any reliable production at a position that rarely offers clean answers. Fortunately, a handful of tight ends enter the week with elevated roles and momentum. These make them legitimate last-minute streamers. Whether you need a high-floor PPR asset or a touchdown-dependent upside swing, these players can give your lineup a fighting chance.

Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. ATL)

Juwan Johnson has emerged as one of the most surprising and steady fantasy football performers this season. Before New Orleans entered its Week 11 bye, Johnson put together a career-best outing against Carolina. He had four catches, 92 yards, and a 30-yard touchdown. That marked his second straight game finding the end zone on a connection with Tyler Shough.

Johnson enters Week 12 with a strong 43-491-3 line on 61 targets through 10 games. His improved consistency has been one of the position’s most reliable bright spots.

The Falcons present a difficult matchup, though. They have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. Still, Johnson has the trust of his quarterback and a secure weekly target share. Even against Atlanta’s tight coverage, Johnson remains a must-start streamer with TE1 upside.

Colston Loveland, CHI (vs. PIT)

Colston Loveland has seen his involvement increase steadily over the past month. He has become a meaningful part of the Bears’ passing attack. In Week 11, Loveland caught three of four targets for 40 yards. He finished just behind Cole Kmet in receiving and showcasing his ability to carve out consistent production.

Over his last three games, Loveland has compiled 213 receiving yards. That proves he can deliver steady yardage even in a crowded target environment. He has benefitted from defenses focusing more attention on the Bears’ perimeter playmakers.

The Week 12 matchup against Pittsburgh is a reasonable streaming spot. The Steelers have been inconsistent against tight ends. Loveland’s recent usage makes him a stable TE2 with upside for more.

Brock Wright, DET (vs. NYG)

One of the most intriguing Week 12 streamers is Brock Wright. He has stepped into a starting role after Sam LaPorta was placed on injured reserve. Wright drew a season-high seven targets in Week 11 against the Eagles. Sure, he finished with just two receptions for eight yards. Still, the opportunity spike is what makes him so appealing.

What matters is that Jared Goff trusted Wright immediately. Detroit clearly intends to integrate him into the passing game. Wright also returned to full practice on Thursday. That confirmed that his ankle injury won’t restrict him in Week 12.

The matchup against the Giants is favorable. Wright should once again see meaningful opportunities. Any tight end seeing 6–8 targets is a viable streaming option. Wright offers exactly that at a position starved for dependable usage.

Mason Taylor, NYJ (@ BAL)

Mason Taylor remains a volatile but interesting streaming option for Week 12. His four-catch, 30-yard outing against New England last Thursday reflected his growing involvement in the Jets’ offense. Taylor has now posted multi-catch performances in three of his last four games.

His biggest obstacle remains quarterback Justin Fields. His passing inconsistency often caps Taylor’s ceiling. Additionally, the Ravens present a difficult matchup.

Still, Taylor’s athleticism and gradual increase in usage give him deep-league viability. Managers desperate for four to six catches from the tight end position can roll the dice here.

Harold Fannin, CLE (@ LV)

Harold Fannin continues to play through a hamstring issue. However, it certainly hasn’t stopped him from contributing. He recorded two receptions for 26 yards on five targets in Week 11. Again, he outproduced veteran starter David Njoku.

The biggest reason to consider Fannin as a Week 12 streamer is opportunity. His target totals have consistently matched or exceeded Njoku’s during several recent games. Cleveland continues to incorporate him into play-action looks and seam routes. In deeper leagues, that kind of involvement is rare.

With a matchup against the Raiders, Fannin offers sneaky appeal as a touchdown-dependent streamer with a strong floor.

Bottom Line

Week 12 offers more tight end streaming depth than usual. Juwan Johnson is a locked-in starter, even in a difficult matchup. Colston Loveland continues to produce steady yardage. Brock Wright offers rare volume upside in a favorable spot. Mason Taylor provides PPR stability, and Harold Fannin brings deep-league value. In a position group defined by scarcity and unpredictability, these late-week options can give your lineup the boost it needs during a critical stretch of the fantasy season.