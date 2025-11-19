Last Sunday, Josh Jacobs sustained a knee injury in the Green Bay Packers' 27-20 win over the New York Giants. After initially fearing the worst, the Jacobs injury is not season-ending. Still, there is some concern about his Week 12 status after he missed Wednesday's practice, as reported by Matt Schneidman.

“Josh Jacobs won't practice today, LaFleur says. ‘The plan is to get him healthy to go … he is truly day to day,'” Schneidman wrote on X.

Losing Jacobs for any time would be a cause for concern for the Packers, who have struggled offensively, scoring less than 14 points in two of their past three games. Jacobs has been great, rushing 169 times for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 237 yards. Despite his numerous scores, Jacobs has averaged 3.8 yards per game while dealing with numerous ailments this season.

Jacobs has missed Wednesday practices before, and usually ended up playing. But the Packers avoided a serious injury to Jacobs, which could cause them to be more cautious. Schneidman and analyst John Kuhn dove deeper into the Jacobs injury, according to the Tundra.

“I wouldn't be surprised if Josh Jacobs does go out there this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings and play in this football game. He's a tough dude,” Kuhn, the former Packers fullback, said.

The Packers will host the Vikings this Sunday at Lambeau Field. Immediately after that, they will head to Michigan for a Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Detroit Lions. Despite what fantasy football managers might want, the Packers may opt to sit Jacobs for Sunday's game to have him ready for the battle against the Lions. Ultimately, the short turnaround could heavily impact their decision and what they choose to do with Jacobs.

Jacobs has been a major part of the Packers' offense all season. However, with the team currently in a playoff race, the Packers may make a decision that could work toward keeping him healthy all season. That will leave fantasy football managers playing the waiting game, especially if the Packers make him a game-time decision for Sunday's game.