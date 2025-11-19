There are some tough fantasy football choices at tight end this week, and the related group of wide receivers figures in the flex mix with those decisions. For more help, here is the start ‘em, sit ‘em list for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season.

One of the problems at the tight end position is game plans. Even the top level of tight ends can get scripted right out of a big game. So, tread carefully. But here are the safe picks and one to avoid.

Start ‘em: Cardinals’ Trey McBride vs. Jaguars

The best thing about McBride is consistency. He has caught at least five passes in every game this season. First, he’s been available. And second, he has been an integral part of the offense.

Furthermore, he has scored a touchdown in an impressive five straight games. This dude is the real deal, and now he gets the Jaguars’ defense.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett doesn’t have fear when he throws the ball to McBride, according to Sports Illustrated.

“His catch radius is crazy, his ability to track the ball,” Brissett said. “His ability to feel contact and kind of maneuver away from guys. “Then once he gets the ball in his hand, just look at a touchdown from last week. We're thinking we’re just going to call another first-down play, he goes and scores. His ability to play football is just through the roof.”

Head coach Jonathan Gannon also followed suit, according to azcardinals.com.

“He's one of our premier players,” coach Jonathan Gannon said, “so he needs to impact the game accordingly.”

Earlier this season, McBride wasn’t pleased with the way he had been playing.

“I don't feel like I've played to my ability,” McBride said. “I feel like I've left a little bit out there. At the same time, it's different.

“It's harder to get open than it used to be. I don't feel I've dropped off. It’s just more challenging to get open. I'm getting chipped at the line more. I’m not getting that free access. I feel very confident in my ability, and I feel like I'm still playing at a high level. But the way teams are playing us, the way teams are playing me, is significantly different.”

He’s not having those problems now.

Start ‘em: 49ers’ George Kittle vs. Panthers

It won’t be the same level as McBride, but Kittle offers a nice option. Kittle seems to be finding his stride after battling injuries earlier in the year. He missed five games, and essentially a sixth when he had no catches against the Falcons.

But last week in a division game, Kittle caught six passes for 67 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.

Having Brock Purdy back in the saddle makes a difference for Kittle, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“I think I've only said this about two quarterbacks,” Kittle said. “Brock's presence in the huddle is just so elite, how he talks to the players. He plays the game with this joy that's so infectious. It's just so much fun to play football with him.

“Especially, like five plays into the game, he hits me 30 yards down the field with a perfect pass. He was definitely feeling it. I think he’s got the confidence. He’s got his swagger.”

Look for Kittle to find paydirt again this week.

Start ‘em: Raiders’ Brock Bowers vs. Browns

First, let’s be clear. Geno Smith will have no time to throw. You think he struggled throwing the ball with the pressure from the Cowboys’ defense? What will he do when Myles Garrett comes calling?

However, this is a good thing for Bowers. He had seven catches on 12 targets against the Cowboys. He probably won’t match the targets against the Browns, but he should get chances because Smith will have to look short because of the lack of time.

Just don’t expect the big play down the field. Go with volume and receptions.

Bowers said his team needs to do better on first and second down, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We’ve got to get ourselves in third and manageable and stay on track on the first and second down and put ourselves in a good position,” Bowers said. “Sometimes when we get first down, we just keep rolling, we just need to stay on track. Like I said, not get ourselves backed up with penalties or negative plays. First downs, just getting some yards, and second down, get some more yards, and then have a third and manageable at the end.”

Also, Bowers said he appreciates being a bigger part of the game plan.

“I’m playing with more flexed out, so that was fun to change up,” He said.

Sit ‘em: Falcons’ Kyle Pitts vs. Saints

Just don’t. Yes, it’s a good matchup. And maybe the change to Kirk Cousins at quarterback helps. He did get nine catches against the Dolphins when Cousins last started. But they only went for 59 yards and no scores.

Pitts could get five or six catches, but it’s hard to imagine those being productive.

Now, there is one caveat. The Falcons may try to strike down the field with Pitts. But it’s hard to hang your fantasy football hat on one long-shot hope. You’re better off going with a guy like Hunter Henry against the Bengals.