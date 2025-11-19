Week 12 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and with playoff implications on the line for many managers, making the right quarterback decisions has never been more critical. While top-tier names like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are obvious starts, the real fantasy value comes from identifying the deeper plays who can deliver unexpected production based on matchup advantages and recent momentum.

With four teams on bye in Week 12, including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Commanders, fantasy managers may need to get creative with their lineups. The key is avoiding the most obvious choices and instead focusing on quarterbacks whose recent form and upcoming opponents suggest they're primed for breakout performances or need to be benched despite their name value.

This week presents intriguing opportunities at the quarterback position with several signal callers facing ideal defensive matchups, while others who have been reliable all season should be approached with caution.

Start 'em quarterbacks in fantasy football Week 12

Jacoby Brissett (vs. JAX)

The journeyman quarterback has been an absolute revelation for the Arizona Cardinals since taking over the starting role. Brissett has posted top-12 fantasy finishes in all five of his starts, averaging an impressive 22.0 fantasy points per game over his last three outings. He set an NFL record with 47 completions against the 49ers in Week 11, throwing for 452 yards and two touchdowns despite missing top target Marvin Harrison Jr.​

This week brings an ideal matchup against Jacksonville, which ranks 26th in passing defense and has surrendered 20.7 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. The Jaguars have been particularly generous to signal callers recently, allowing multiple touchdowns to Matthew Stafford, Geno Smith and Davis Mills in recent weeks. With head coach Jonathan Gannon showing tremendous trust in Brissett's arm, expect another high-volume performance with 40-plus pass attempts and multiple scoring opportunities.​

Caleb Williams (vs. PIT)

The second-year QB has hit his stride at exactly the right time, posting back-to-back impressive performances with 24.0 fantasy points per game over his last three outings. Williams has been particularly careful with the football lately, throwing zero interceptions while adding valuable rushing production with 142 yards and a touchdown on the ground during that span.​

The Steelers defense represents a golden opportunity, as Pittsburgh has allowed the most passing yards per game this season at 261.7. Williams already torched Cincinnati for 36.7 fantasy points in Week 9, demonstrating his ceiling against struggling secondaries. With the Bears riding a three-game winning streak and Williams showing improved chemistry with his young receivers, he profiles as a high-upside QB1 this week who should exceed his 16.9-point projection.​

Matthew Stafford (vs. TB)

At 37 years old, the veteran quarterback continues to defy expectations with elite performances. Stafford ranks as the QB5 in fantasy points per game at 20.1 and has been on an absolute tear lately, throwing for 10 touchdowns with zero interceptions over his last three games. That stretch has produced 66.9 fantasy points and a scoring average of 22.3 points per contest.​

Tampa Bay's defense ranks 27th against the pass, surrendering 241.6 yards per game through the air. This Sunday night showdown has the second-highest over/under on the slate at 49.5 points, suggesting a potential shootout between two top-11 scoring offenses. With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp healthy, Stafford has the weapons to exploit Tampa Bay's vulnerable secondary. His upcoming schedule also features favorable matchups, making him a strong play not just this week but moving forward.​

Sit 'em quarterbacks in fantasy football Week 12

Sam Darnold (at TEN)

Despite the Titans representing one of the league's worst defenses, Darnold needs to be benched after back-to-back disasters. The veteran quarterback threw four interceptions against the Rams in Week 11 without a single touchdown pass, accumulating just 4.9 fantasy points. Over his last two games, Darnold has totaled one passing touchdown, five interceptions, two lost fumbles and a combined 9.2 fantasy points.​

While Tennessee has surrendered 22.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over their last four contests, Darnold's confidence appears completely shattered. He's now failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in four games this season. The Seahawks' offense looked completely out of sync against quality defenses, and until Darnold shows he can protect the football, he belongs on benches regardless of matchup.​

Jordan Love (vs. MIN)

The Packers quarterback has been frustratingly inconsistent all season, averaging just 16.25 fantasy points over Green Bay's six post-bye games. While Love did throw for 389 yards and four touchdowns against this same Vikings defense back in Week 4, he's struggled mightily in recent weeks with just 350 combined passing yards over his last two outings.​

Minnesota's defense under coordinator Brian Flores has been particularly effective against Love historically, and the Vikings are motivated after losing two straight games. Green Bay's offense is dealing with multiple injuries including questions about Josh Jacobs' availability at running back, which will force Minnesota to focus even more attention on stopping the pass. Love's health is also questionable after taking a hit last week, making him a risky play even in a divisional matchup.​

Brock Purdy (vs. CAR)

While Purdy returned from his six-week toe injury absence with a solid 19.3-point performance against Arizona, this represents a classic sell-high opportunity. The 49ers quarterback has played just three games this season, averaging 17.9 fantasy points per contest, which places him well outside QB1 territory. Carolina's defense ranks 16th against the pass and has been stingy about allowing big games to opposing quarterbacks, with only two signal callers throwing for three or more touchdowns against them all year.​

San Francisco's game plan against the Panthers will likely emphasize the ground attack, limiting Purdy's upside in what projects as a blowout victory. The 49ers have no incentive to push Purdy's still-healing toe in a Monday night game they should win comfortably. With a projected 18.6 fantasy points, Purdy represents a floor play rather than the ceiling option fantasy managers need during the playoff push.​

Sleeper quarterbacks in fantasy football Week 12

Tyler Shough (vs. ATL)

The rookie signal caller offers tremendous streaming value coming out of the Saints' Week 11 bye. Shough showed flashes of potential in Week 10, throwing for 282 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina to finish as the overall QB12 with 19.0 fantasy points. While his first start against the Rams was rougher, he still managed 10.2 points against a defense that ranks sixth in fewest fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.​

Atlanta's defense just surrendered 448 passing yards and 31.8 fantasy points to Bryce Young, exposing serious vulnerabilities in their secondary. The Falcons have been wildly inconsistent all season, and facing a rookie quarterback with an extra week of preparation could spell trouble for their defense. New Orleans' schedule through the fantasy playoffs is extremely favorable, with every opponent from Week 12 through Week 17 ranking as a bottom-15 defense against quarterbacks. In superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Shough represents an inexpensive addition who could provide immediate returns.​

Jared Goff (vs. NYG)

While Goff's Sunday night disaster against Philadelphia's elite defense was ugly, this represents a perfect bounce-back spot. The Lions quarterback completed just 14 of 37 passes for his worst performance of the season, but Detroit has yet to lose consecutive games and historically rebounds with vengeance after bad losses. Two weeks ago following a Vikings loss, the Lions dropped 44 points on Washington.​

New York ranks third in most fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, making them prime streaming territory. The Giants will likely be without their best defensive players, and Detroit's offense should score four or five touchdowns in what projects as a blowout. While Goff isn't an every-week QB1, matchups matter tremendously for pocket passers, and this represents one of the season's best opportunities. Expect the Lions to be motivated after their embarrassing performance, with Goff throwing for 250-plus yards and at least two touchdowns in a comfortable victory.​

Joe Flacco (vs.NE)

The veteran signal caller has shown he can still deliver fantasy value when given the opportunity, especially against weak defensive competition. Cincinnati's defense ranks dead last over the past six weeks in points allowed per game, yards allowed per play, EPA per dropback, and passing touchdowns surrendered. This forces the Bengals to play from ahead or in shootouts, creating ideal circumstances for quarterback production.​

New England's defense allowed 14 points to the Jets in Week 11, which would translate to approximately 42 points against legitimate NFL offenses. The Patriots have been generous to opposing quarterbacks all season, and this matchup carries one of the highest over/unders on the Week 12 slate at 49.5 points. Whether Joe Burrow or Flacco starts, this game environment suggests 280-plus passing yards and multiple touchdowns are well within reach. Flacco has previously torched Pittsburgh for nearly 26 fantasy points this season, demonstrating he still has juice when circumstances align. With Cincinnati's elite receiving weapons and a favorable game script, Flacco represents a strong streaming option for desperate managers.​