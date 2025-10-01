Quarterback remains the most impactful position in fantasy football. Week 5 of the 2025 season is already shaping up to be a pivotal one. The rankings feature familiar names at the top. However, a few fresh faces have forced their way into the QB1 conversation. Dual-threat talents are driving the headlines. Meanwhile, injuries and poor matchups have dropped several big names down the board. Whether you’re chasing upside or just trying to survive bye weeks and injuries, choosing the right quarterback this week could be the difference between winning and losing.

Key Insights

Several new names crack the top 10 in this week’s fantasy football quarterback rankings. Justin Fields gets a dream matchup against Dallas. Meanwhile, Drake Maye continues his ascent as one of the breakout stars of the season. Also, players like Geno Smith, Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa, and Trevor Lawrence slip down the list due to either inconsistent play, tough matchups, or both. The quarterback landscape is shifting quickly. Managers who stay proactive, of course, can gain a major edge.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings entering Week 5 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 5 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NE)

Allen continues to stand alone at the top tier of fantasy football quarterbacks. Despite the Patriots coming off a convincing win over Carolina, Buffalo’s offense is operating on another level right now. The last time Allen faced New England, he had one of his worst outings of the year. However, Allen’s rushing floor and unmatched red-zone usage make him as close to matchup-proof as it gets. If you roster him, don’t overthink it.

Drake Maye, NE (@ BUF)

Facing Allen head-to-head, Maye has earned his way into the top tier. Currently sitting amont the top 10 QBs on the season, Maye’s blend of passing volume and rushing upside makes him a weekly must-start. He just carved up a tough Panthers defense, and now he faces a Buffalo defense that, while fierce in divisional games, has been middle of the pack against fantasy football quarterbacks. Even if the Bills slow him down, Maye’s rushing production provides a safe floor. He’s a lock for lineups this week.

Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. WAS)

Herbert has been red hot. He has kept the Chargers in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. Sure, the Commanders’ secondary doesn’t strike fear. However, their defensive line does. It ranks 11th in QB pressure rate at 17.7 percent of plays. The Chargers are down both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, though. That should make protection a real concern. Still, Herbert’s weapons, who are Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen, and Ladd McConkey, are too good to ignore. He’s still a QB1 this week.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Justin Fields, CHI (@ DAL)

Fields gets the best matchup on the board. He faces a Dallas defense ranked dead last against quarterbacks. Fields has also averaged nearly eight yards per attempt without a single interception this year. He has also rushed for at least 48 yards in every game. He’s combining efficiency as a passer with his signature rushing upside. With his favorable schedule ahead, Fields could easily finish as the QB1 overall this week.

Jaxson Dart, NYG (@ NO)

Article Continues Below

Dart’s passing options are limited after Malik Nabers’ injury. However, his rushing ability keeps him relevant. He ran 10 times for 54 yards last week against the Chargers. Now, he faces a Saints defense that has struggled with mobile quarterbacks. Dart’s long-term outlook is shaky with upcoming matchups against Philadelphia and Denver. In Week 5, though, he’s a viable streaming option.

CJ Stroud, HOU (@ BAL)

Stroud may finally be finding his rhythm under new offensive coordinator Nick Caley. His command of the offense was on full display in Week 4 against Tennessee. That's where he completed 11 of 13 passes for 144 yards and directed back-to-back touchdown drives. With Jayden Higgins emerging and Woody Marks keeping defenses honest, Houston’s passing game looks more balanced. The Ravens are banged up defensively as well. That should give Stroud a path to a productive fantasy football outing.

Injury Report

Lamar Jackson is out. (hamstring). Cooper Rush will start for Baltimore against Cincinnati. Brock Purdy is questionable (toe). If he sits, Mac Jones would start for San Francisco against the Rams on Thursday night. Jayden Daniels is still unsure to play this week due to his knee issues. If he can’t go, Marcus Mariota will likely start again for Washington against the Chargers.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings – 2025

20. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. SF)

19. C.J. Stroud, HOU (@ BAL)

18. Bryce Young, CAR (vs. MIA)

17. Geno Smith, LV (@ IND)

16. Bo Nix, DEN (@ PHI)

15. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ SEA)

14. Jaxson Dart, NYG (@ NO)

13. Brock Purdy, SF (@ LAR)

12. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ NYJ)

11. Jared Goff, DET (@ CIN)

10. Daniel Jones, IND (vs. LV)

9. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. TEN)

8. Drake Maye, NE (@ BUF)

7. Justin Fields, NYJ (vs. DAL)

6. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. WAS)

5. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ JAC)

4. Jayden Daniels, WAS (@ LAC)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. DEN)

2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. HOU)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NE)

Bottom line

Week 5’s quarterback rankings show a mix of established stars and new faces climbing into the top tier. Josh Allen remains the unquestioned No. 1. However, Drake Maye and Justin Fields have carved out elite fantasy football roles thanks to their dual-threat skill sets. Justin Herbert remains trustworthy. His offensive line injuries warrant caution, though. For those searching for sleepers, Fields has overall QB1 upside in a great matchup. For their part, Jaxson Dart and CJ Stroud bring enough rushing or system-based upside to be worth a start.

The key takeaway for fantasy managers is this: don’t cling to preseason assumptions. Roles change, matchups matter, and momentum counts. Week 5 is a chance to prove that bold lineup decisions are often the ones that win.