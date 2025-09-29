The Las Vegas Raiders left Allegiant Stadium with more questions than answers after their 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Quarterback Geno Smith threw three costly interceptions, and while head coach Pete Carroll reiterated that the veteran remains the starter over Kenny Pickett, the red flags are piling up.

Smith finished 14-of-21 for 117 yards and two touchdowns, but his mistakes set Chicago up repeatedly. He admitted, per ESPN afterward, that his struggles can no longer be excused.

“There are a lot of things I’m going to have to fix within myself, and that’s the reality,” Smith said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it, I got to be a lot better. The guy that I’m supposed to be hasn’t shown up yet. I’ll take pride in fixing this stuff.”

Despite his turnovers, Smith nearly guided the Raiders to a comeback. In the final two minutes, Dylan Laube sparked the drive with a 38-yard kick return before Smith connected with Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker to reach Chicago’s 43-yard line.

With 38 seconds left, Daniel Carlson lined up for a 54-yard field goal, but Josh Blackwell broke through to block the attempt and crush Las Vegas’ hopes.

The heartbreak overshadowed a historic outing from rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who became the first Raiders rookie since Bo Jackson in 1987 to score three touchdowns in a single game.

Article Continues Below

Jeanty racked up 155 total yards, including a dazzling 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He joined an elite list of players aged 21 or younger, Ja’Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, and De’Von Achane, to post a three-touchdown game in the past decade.

Still, Smith’s turnovers defined the afternoon. His first interception was hauled in by safety Kevin Byard III, setting up a field goal.

His second led to another kick, and his third gave Caleb Williams the chance to hit Rome Odunze for a 27-yard score. Smith has now thrown a league-high seven interceptions through four games, his worst stretch since his rookie season in 2013.

Defensively, Maxx Crosby again played at an elite level, even recording his first career interception, but the effort was wasted. “We’re really close,” Crosby said, lamenting how mistakes continue to undo their work.

Until Smith stabilizes, Las Vegas will continue to battle self-inflicted wounds.