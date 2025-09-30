Justin Fields needed only one yard to gain a first down. The New York Jets quarterback tallied 43 yards and the touchdown instead — setting social media ablaze versus the Miami Dolphins.

Fields looked to be in duress too and set to lose yardage. But like his Ohio State years, the dual-threat QB made plays his legs.

JUSTIN FIELDS TO THE CRIB ON 4TH AND 1 🤯 What a play by the Jets QB!pic.twitter.com/XDhMP1BW4w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

He handed the Jets their first touchdown in the process, plus cut the third quarter Dolphins lead to 17-10.

Fields sparked multiple reactions online. Even from a renown state of Ohio athlete and lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

“Wow Justin Fields! What a play,” LeBron James posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan posted something similar Fields pulled off when he faced the San Francisco 49ers while in Chicago.

Looks like a replica of this play he had against the 49ers years ago pic.twitter.com/huPxa2c0h6 — Johnny (@H_Johnny18) September 30, 2025

Fields took a potential disastrous moment and turned it into six points on Monday Night Football.

Did Justin Fields thrive as passer in Jets vs. Dolphins?

Fields delivered more yards with his legs versus arm, though. Fueling his critics even more.

The QB now on his third franchise hit 73 rushing yards through three quarters. But he struggled as a passer — hitting just 65 yards before the fourth. Fields even made Jets fans furious during one fumble.

Mason Taylor and Garrett Wilson were his top receivers before the quarter hit four. Both WRs caught two passes for 19 yards apiece. Running back Breece Hall provided Fields with extra assurance especially on check downs, catching three passes for 15 yards.

Fields' Jets trailed 24-10 late into the third quarter as De'Von Achane scored on a nine-yard touchdown run. New York even needed to operate without Braelon Allen, who left with a leg injury early.