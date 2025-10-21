The fantasy football regular season is officially halfway over, with seven weeks in the books. While some teams are sitting pretty at the quarterback position, many others are scrambling to find a signal caller. Before you make a key Week 8 choice, make sure to check out these fantasy football quarterback rankings.

Week 8 features six teams on bye, the most of any week so far this season. The Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Jacksonville Jaguars are all on the shelf. There are plenty of fantasy football managers who will not have their starter next week. Plus, Lamar Jackson is not officially playing yet, Jayden Daniels left Sunday's game, and the Vikings' quarterback situation is in the air.

How should fantasy football managers handle all of the things up in the air heading into Week 8?

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8

The Buffalo Bills are back from the bye week, so Josh Allen is back in the top spot of the Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings. The reigning MVP put together two shaky performances in a row before the bye. But after the week off, Allen should be back on his game against the Carolina Panthers.

Patrick Mahomes destroyed the brutal Raiders' defense in Week 7, making him the highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy football this year. While the Chiefs struggled to start the year, their offense has been dominant in recent weeks. That will only improve with Rashee Rice back on the field. The Washington Commanders are coming to Kansas City on Monday night, and Mahomes should succeed again.

Lamar Jackson should play in Week 8, putting him in the third spot in the rankings. When Jackson has played, he has continued his historic fantasy football career. But he missed two games before Baltimore's Week 7 bye. Even though he did not practice on Monday, he is expected to play against the Chicago Bears. This has been a disastrous season for the Ravens, but a healthy Jackson could change everything.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 8

Remember when Mike Tomlin crushed Browns GM Andrew Berry for trading Joe Flacco within the division? Well, Flacco proved Tomlin right by feasting on the Steelers' defense on Thursday night. If your fantasy football quarterback is on bye or injured, Flacco is a great temporary replacement. He should be able to recreate that magic against the Jets on Sunday, especially with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins dominating defenses.

If Jaxson Dart is somehow still available in your fantasy league, go pick him up. While the Giants lost on Sunday, Dart has been a dominant fantasy option in his young career. In keeper leagues, Dart can be the secret to a successful run for the next half-decade. And in redraft leagues, Dart can save you from a late-season quarterback injury torpedoing your playoff chances. Even if you don't play him this week, Dart should be on your roster.

Daniel Jones is starting in only half of ESPN fantasy football leagues, which is not high enough. He has been stellar both on the field and in fantasy this season. With the dreadful Tennessee Titans up next for the Colts, Jones should be starting in almost every fantasy league. If you are in one of the 20% of leagues where Jones is unclaimed, this is your sign to go and get him.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 8

Whatever the quarterback situation is with the Jets, avoid it in fantasy football going forward. Maybe that's just good advice for life? But Justin Fields did have some big games to start the season, making him a streamer selection and a solid injury replacement. But he was benched for Tyrod Taylor, who short-armed two sure-fire touchdowns. Whoever is starting, even against a bad Bengals defense, should stay on the bench.

Bryce Young is expected to miss Week 8 with a high-ankle sprain, but that does not mean you should snag Andy Dalton in fantasy football. The backup has done well in the past and could put up a strong game against a weak Bills secondary. But he is not a long-term option and is far from the best choice on your waiver wire. Flacco and Aaron Rodgers are better veteran choices than Dalton.

Tua Tagovailoa may have his days numbered as the Dolphins' starting quarterback. While there were no changes in Miami this week, they have to be coming soon. And with a solid Falcons pass rush coming, Tua will struggle once again in Week 8. There is no sense in picking up Tagovailoa now, knowing it could be his last game for a while.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Carson Wentz, MIN (@ LAC)

23. Dillon Gabriel, CLE (@ NE)

22. Spencer Rattler, NO (v TB)

21. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ ATL)

20. Cam Ward, TEN (@ IND)

19. Joe Flacco, CIN (v NYJ)

18. Michael Penix Jr., ATL (v MIA)

17. CJ Stroud, HOU (v SF)

16. Jaxson Dart, NYG (@ PHI)

15. Aaron Rodgers, PIT (v GB)

14. Mac Jones, SF (@ HOU)

13. Justin Herbert, LAC (v MIN)

12. Bo Nix, DEN (v DAL)

11. Daniel Jones, IND (v TEN)

10. Drake Maye, NE (v CLE)

9. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ BAL)

8. Jordan Love, GB (@ PIT)

7. Jalen Hurts, PHI (v NYG)

6. Jayden Daniels, WSH (@ KC)

5. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ DEN)

4. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ NO)

3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (v CHI)

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (v WSH)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (@ CAR)