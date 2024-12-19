The fantasy football semi-finals are here and you are on the doorstep of a title. Your team will be in a much better spot if you have a great tight end. We've been helping you at tight end all season long so you know we've got you covered for this week. We've got the Week 16 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings ready for the semi-finalists.

There are no byes this week or for the rest of the season. That is huge for fantasy football managers dealing with injuries at the tight end position. David Njoku missed last week's game and is questionable to return in Week 16. Zach Ertz left the Commanders' win over the Saints, Will Dissly will not play on Thursday, and Dallas Goedert is on injured reserve. You may need a replacement for those guys and we have the list for you.

A tight end could make the difference in you winning the championship and falling short. We've got the Week 16 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings ready to go.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 16

Rookie Brock Bowers remains the top fantasy football tight end heading into Week 16. While the Raiders are not a great offensive engine, Bowers continues to produce for fantasy managers. He had one of his worst games of the season on Monday night with Desmond Ridder at quarterback, so managers are hoping Aidan O'Connell comes back this week. He keeps the top spot because of his incredible season to this point.

Loyal Tight End Ranking readers know how much we love Trey McBride's touchdown-less season. It gained national attention last week when he caught a Kelce-esque pop pass at the one-yard line but could not get in. He was still one of the top scorers with 17.7 PPR fantasy football points. The Cardinals have another favorable matchup against the Panthers this week so maybe this is finally the week he hits the end zone.

The 49ers have a tremendous amount of injuries but George Kittle is not one of them. On the other side, the Dolphins have a brutal defense and are ripe for the taking. It might be too little, too late for the Niners but fantasy football managers should keep playing Kittle this week. While the Niners' offense has been quiet this season, Kittle has had another excellent year which should continue this week.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 16

Brenton Strange is claimed in only 12% of ESPN fantasy football leagues but had the third-most PPR points last week. The Raiders' defense is brutal and Mac Jones looked solid against a bad Jets defense. If you need an extra tight end, Strange is likely available in your league and should perform well this week. Even Engram's season is over, so he will get the starter's share of snaps.

Pat Freiermuth is available in almost half of fantasy football leagues despite his excellent season. He has had three straight 10-point performances and has a big AFC North matchup on Saturday. He was quiet the last time the Steelers played the Ravens but he needs to be a big part of the game plan this week. There have been bad games from Freiermuth but do not expect one this week.

There is always a lot of discussion around Kyle Pitts in fantasy football. From a first-round pick in the NFL Draft to a routine fantasy bust, many managers have been burned by Pitts. If you need a tight end this week, Pitts is a good option because of the quarterback change. Michael Penix is now the starter in Atlanta and should use his tight end in his first NFL start.

Bust tight ends for Week 16

Jake Ferguson has had one of the worst seasons for a tight end with high expectations entering the season. The Cowboys' offense looked good against the Panthers but the Buccaneers have a much better defense. There is no guarantee that Cooper Rush is going to keep up his solid play and even if he does, Ceedee Lamb has been his favorite target. Don't put Ferguson into your lineup this week.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears were brutal on offense last week and now play against the Lions. Even with their defensive injuries, don't start Cole Kmet in fantasy football this week. He has fallen off in recent weeks and won't pick it up with Williams and the offensive line falling apart. You can find a better tight end than Kmet on your waiver wire for the semi-finals.

Will Dissly is out but the Chargers are expected to activate Hunter Henry for Thursday's game against the Broncos. If you are looking for someone for the championship, you can pick up Henry but don't play him this week. You must have a great tight end to win in the semi-finals and there is no guarantee that Henry will be that.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 16 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

12. (12) Cade Otton, TB (@ DAL)

11. (11) Sam LaPorta, DET (@ CHI)

10. (10) Mark Andrews, BAL (v PIT)

9. (9) Hunter Henry, NE (@ BUF)

8. (7) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (@ BAL)

7. (8) T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ SEA)

6. (5)Tucker Kraft, GB (v NO)

5. (6) Jonnu Smith, MIA (v SF)

4. (4) Travis Kelce, KC (v HOU)

3. (2) George Kittle, SF (@ MIA)

2. (3) Trey McBride, ARI (@ CAR)

1. (1) Brock Bowers, LV (v JAX)