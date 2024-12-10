Following the Los Angeles Chargers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, tight end Will Dissly appears to miss some time following an injury update on his shoulder, per Jordan Schultz on X.

“Sources: #Chargers TE Will Dissly suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday night that is likely to sideline him a couple of weeks,” Schultz wrote. “IR is not considered likely as of now.”

Dissly left Week 14 early with a shoulder injury after just one reception for 13 yards. In Dissly's place, backup tight end Stone Smartt hauled in three receptions for 54 yards.

Losing two of their last three games, the Chargers have been in a bit of a mid-season slump following their four-game winning streak. On top of missing rookie receiver Ladd McConkey, the Chargers' passing attack struggled as a result.

Chargers TE Will Dissly's injury update adds to battered LA receiving corps

While it's unknown how long Dissly will be out, his absence adds to a mass of banged-up players on the Chargers' receiving corps. Yes, Dissly is a tight end, but he's still one of Justin Herbert's receiving options.

Through 13 games this season, Dissly has totaled 43 receptions for 418 yards and one touchdown in his first year with Herbert and the Chargers.

Along with McConkey and Dissly, receiver Jalen Reagor was held to just 19 snaps on Sunday night against the Chiefs after entering the game as questionable.

Looking at the rest of the season, the Chargers (8-5) are currently in second place in the AFC West, trailing the Chiefs (12-1). With the Chiefs claiming their ninth consecutive AFC West title following their win on Sunday night, the best the Chargers could place is second.

As the Denver Broncos ride their three-game winning streak into Week 15, they're creeping up on second place in the AFC West, giving Jim Harbaugh and his Chargers plenty to continue battling for.

And while the Chargers have faced a slew of injuries this season, Dissly's shoulder shouldn't keep him out very long.