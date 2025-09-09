As fantasy football managers charge into game two, there are some guys to grab off the waiver wire. Also, a few players might need to be sent packing. However, don’t neglect the important fantasy football tight end list, and here are the ClutchPoints rankings for Week 2 of the 2025 season.

The only problem with the tight end group is depth. If you have a chance to grab one of the top options, do it.

And that includes a rookie who faces arguably the toughest defense in the NFL.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 1

It’s tempting to be swayed by last week’s results and grab the top tight end based on what another tight end did against that defense. While it’s not a terrible strategy, it’s not good to apply it this early in the season.

Therefore, don’t put all of your eggs in the Trey McBride basket for Week 2 just because he’s playing the Panthers. Carolina surrendered four catches for 59 yards to the relative unknown Brenton Strange last week. But first-game outcomes are almost always unstable. Sometimes a team gives up a little more in an area just because it wasn’t a focus of the game plan.

Ditch the Week 1 results, and keep the rankings tightly associated with Week 1 — unless it’s a terrible matchup.

Using this logic, Brock Bowers of the Raiders should be in the No. 1 spot. Granted, he suffered an injury. However, Pete Carroll hinted the Raiders could have used him, if needed, toward the end of last week’s win over the Patriots, according to raiderswire.com.

“He wanted to go back in, and they wouldn't let him back in,” Carroll said. “They thought, let's watch the game and see how it goes. And we didn't have to do that. But he's an incredible player, so we need to have him.”

Let’s move forward with the idea that Bowers will be able to play at near full strength in Monday’s game against the Chargers. So, keep him in the top spot.

In the No. 2 spot, we’ll go with Trey McBride. There are a couple of reasons. First, the Panthers have been soft against tight ends. They were sixth-worst against the position last year, and struggled to contain the aforementioned Strange in Week 1.

But more so than the matchup, it’s time for McBride to visit the end zone. This is the week he gets there, and that boosts him right next door to Bowers.

McBride has drawn praise from opponents for his high-volume, high-catch performances, according to ESPN.

“It seems like he's running routes like a receiver out there,” Surtain said. “That just shows the type of player he is. He's willing to do the dirty work, block, and make explosive plays in the pass game.”

He thrives because of Murray’s scrambling ability and other good targets, McBride said.

Article Continues Below

“They can't cover us all,” McBride said. “And if they try to double one guy, then the other guy's going to be one-on-one. So I'm confident in all of our guys to win one-on-one matchups. I'm confident in all of us to go out there and make plays when the ball comes to them. And I know that's going to happen this year.”

A third tight end strongly in the mix is the Colts’ Tyler Warren. With nine targets and seven catches for 76 yards, Warren is a key cog in a Colts’ offense that scored on every possession against the floundering Dolphins (floundering Dolphins, you like that?). Even though the Broncos are one of the NFL's best defenses, Warren should get a chunk of the Colts’ yardage.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 1

This is a hunch more than anything. Mark Andrews barely existed for the Ravens in Week 1. This adds to his excruciating drop in the playoffs last season. His lack of fantasy football use is a problem because it came with Isaiah Likely not playing, according to Fantasy Pros.

“Despite no Isaiah Likely and a 75% snap share, Andrews saw one target from Lamar Jackson versus Buffalo (who he basically always underwhelms against),” Andrew Erickson wrote. “The matchup was tough, but Andrews seeing so little involvement without Likely is a major red flag. When Likely returns, it won't make things easier for the veteran tight end.”

But Andrews is a good sleeper pick against the Browns. The Ravens may want to give him more of a chance. If they don’t this week, write him off.

Bust tight ends for Week 1

The Lions leaned a little too heavily on Sam LaPorta against the Packers. Look for them to get Jameson Williams more involved this week, looking for big fantasy football strikes instead of dink and dunk. However, LaPorta may get a short touchdown reception. So keep that in mind.

Fantasy Football TE rankings for Week 2

1. Brock Bowers, LV (vs. LAC)

2. Trey McBride, ARI (vs. CAR)

3. Tyler Warren, IND (vs. DEN)

4. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE)

5. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. PHI)

6. Sam Laporta, DET (vs. CHI)

7. Tucker Craft, GB (vs. WAS)

8. David Njoku, CLE (at BAL)

9. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. ATL)

10. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL (at MIN)

11. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. NYG)

12. Dallas Geodert, PHI (at KC)