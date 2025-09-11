Week 2 is here, and fantasy football managers are already dealing with tough choices. Do you stick with the players you drafted early despite underwhelming openers, or do you pivot to hot hands and better matchups? The running back position, in particular, brings no shortage of dilemmas. Usage patterns, game scripts, and defensive matchups can turn last week’s hero into this week’s liability or vice versa. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at which backs you should confidently start and which ones deserve a spot on your bench in Week 2.

Start ’Em

Travis Etienne Jr, JAC (@ CIN)

Travis Etienne Jr wasted no time reminding fantasy football managers why he’s a reliable RB1 candidate. In Jacksonville’s opener, he racked up 143 rushing yards on just 16 carries while also hauling in three receptions. Now, with Tank Bigsby traded to the Eagles, Etienne’s stranglehold on the backfield is complete. The Bengals held their own against the Browns’ running game in Week 1, but they were soft against backs catching passes out of the backfield. Cleveland rookie Dylan Sampson logged eight receptions in that game, proving there’s opportunity for Etienne to thrive as both a runner and receiver.

Trey Benson, ARI (vs. CAR)

Trey Benson remains behind James Conner in Arizona’s backfield hierarchy. However, his Week 1 showing suggested a changing of the guard may be closer than expected. Benson turned nine touches into 75 yards, while Conner’s 16 touches produced just 44 yards. Efficiency like that is hard for coaches to ignore, especially when facing a defense as generous as Carolina’s. The Panthers were gashed for 173 rushing yards by running backs in Week 1. That was the most in the league. Even in a timeshare, Benson’s explosiveness and playmaking ability make him a sneaky flex option. If he continues to outshine Conner, he could carve out an even bigger role moving forward.

Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. BUF)

Sunday night proved once again that Buffalo’s defense struggles to contain elite running backs. Derrick Henry ran wild for over 180 yards and multiple touchdowns. He exposed what has long been a weakness for the Bills. Enter Breece Hall, who has consistently torched Buffalo in his young career. Last season, he put up 169 total yards in one game against them and has topped 140 yards in half of his career meetings. He’s averaged 15.5 fantasy Tank Bigsby points per game against his division rival and has scored double-digit points in three of four matchups. As such, Hall is a must-start RB1 with enormous upside.

Other starts: Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. CLE); Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ NO)

Sit ’Em

D’Andre Swift, CHI (@ DET)

Article Continues Below

It’s hard to sugarcoat D’Andre Swift’s outlook. He’s quickly becoming one of the biggest fantasy football busts of 2025. Week 1 did little to change the narrative. Swift simply doesn’t look comfortable in Chicago’s scheme. His inconsistent usage makes him nearly impossible to trust. Against Detroit, the road doesn’t get easier. Unless something dramatically changes, Swift should be left on benches.

David Montgomery, DET (vs. CHI)

David Montgomery found himself caught in the middle of Detroit’s offensive struggles in Week 1. With new offensive coordinator John Morton taking over, the Lions looked out of sync. As such, Montgomery’s production took a hit. He mustered just 43 total yards on 15 touches. That was a far cry from his usual workhorse output. To make matters worse, Chicago’s head coach Ben Johnson knows Montgomery better than anyone, having coached him in Detroit last season. That familiarity could make life miserable for the veteran back. Until Detroit’s offense shows signs of stability, Montgomery is best avoided.

Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. PHI)

Isiah Pacheco’s Week 1 usage was concerning for fantasy football managers. He logged just seven touches while playing 48 percent of the snaps. He also ceded valuable goal-line and third-down work to Kareem Hunt and rookie Brashard Smith. When you strip away the high-value opportunities, Pacheco’s fantasy ceiling plummets. That’s especially true against the Eagles. Philly allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and the fewest touchdowns to running backs last season. Unless you’re stuck in a deep league where benching him isn’t an option, this is a week to sit Pacheco and avoid the headache.

Other sits: Kenneth Walker III, SEA (@ PIT); RJ Harvey, DEN (@ IND)

Bottom line

Running back decisions can often define a fantasy football week. Week 2 is no exception. Travis Etienne Jr looks locked into a heavy workload and should thrive against Cincinnati. Trey Benson is an ascending flex option with the potential to carve out an even bigger role. Meanwhile, Breece Hall has a proven track record of dominating Buffalo. On the other hand, D’Andre Swift continues to look like a trap, David Montgomery is facing both schematic challenges and a familiar foe, and Isiah Pacheco’s role is shrinking in an offense that values versatility.

For this week, trust usage, trust matchups, and don’t be afraid to bench big names when the situation calls for it. Sticking to that principle will keep your roster competitive and help you avoid early-season pitfalls.