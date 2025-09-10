Sep 10, 2025 at 11:50 AM ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars started the Liam Coen era off on the right foot. Jacksonville beat Carolina 26-10 in Week 1 despite lightning delays that meddled in the game. The Jaguars just made another roster move after trading away Tank Bigsby on Monday.

The Jaguars signed running back Cody Schrader to the 53-man roster, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Schrader was previously on the Rams' practice squad.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024, signing with the 49ers. Schrader was waived ahead of the 2024 regular season and joined the Rams' practice squad shortly afterwards.

Jacksonville likely views Schrader as depth at the running back position.

Travis Etienne was in vintage form in Week 1, rushing 16 times for 143 yards. He has the starting job locked up.

Meanwhile, the departure of Tank Bigsby also paves the way for rookies Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. to have expanded roles.

It will be interesting to see if Schrader stays on Jacksonville's active roster throughout the 2025 NFL season.

Can Jaguars get another win in Week 2 against the Bengals?

The Jaguars face a completely different challenge in Week 2 against the Bengals.

Cincinnati often starts the season slowly under head coach Zac Taylor. That was true in Week 1, though the Bengals still got a win against the Browns.

That could mean that the Bengals are a sitting duck, waiting for a plucky team like the Jaguars to pick them off. Or, the Bengals could be out for revenge and explode for a huge performance.

If Cincinnati finds its way, that could be a big problem for Jacksonville.

On paper, the Bengals have a great matchup against the Jaguars on offense. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins could be too much for a lackluster Jaguars secondary. Even if Travis Hunter is out there on some defensive snaps.

Ultimately, whichever version of the Bengals shows up could determine the outcome of this game.

It will be a real acid test for Jacksonville. If they can handle the Bengals on the road, then the Jaguars could be a frisky team in the AFC.

Jaguars at Bengals kick off at 1PM ET on September 14th.