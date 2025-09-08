The Baltimore Ravens fell 41-40 to the Buffalo Bills despite a historic performance from Derrick Henry in the NFL season-opener. The Ravens running back produced the 107th rushing touchdown of his career as he moved past Hall of Famer Jim Brown on the all-time rushing touchdown list.

Derrick Henry is now merely three touchdowns behind Walter Payton, who finished his career with 110. Henry was tied at 106 with Brown before the start of the game and broke the record with a second-quarter touchdown.

Derrick Henry’s stats at the half: • 123 rushing yards

• 13.7 yards per carry

• 13 receiving yards

Henry has now reached 106 rushing touchdowns in a total of 136 games, comprehensively slower than Jim Brown, who reached the mark in just 118 games. Henry finished the game with 169 yards and two touchdowns.

However, he also lost a crucial fumble which helped the Bills pull off a huge 22-6 fourth quarter in order to edge the game.

“I’ve got to take care of the ball. Keep it high and tight. I got lackadaisical. I take this loss on me. If I’d taken care of the ball, it would be a different situation,” Henry said after the game, despite the commanding performance, per NBC.

The milestone night didn’t stop with touchdowns. With 11,438 career rushing yards, Henry also passed Steven Jackson for 18th place on the all-time rushing yards list.

His career average of 1427 yards per season also means that he is projected to surpass 12,000 yards this season, which will make him the 17th player in NFL history to reach the mark.

At 31, Henry continues to deliver late-career production that most running backs can only dream of. In his debut season with the Ravens in 2024, he rushed for 1,921 yards, averaged a career-best 5.9 yards per carry, and tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowler was obviously disappointed with the loss, with his team set to take on the Cleveland Browns next.