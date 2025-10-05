The Los Angeles Chargers witnessed Keenan Allen make NFL history. He's now the fastest-ever to 1,000 receptions — hitting the mark on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Facing second-and-seven, Allen grabbed this pass near the sidelines for career catch No. 1,000.

On this play, Chargers WR Keenan Allen became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 1000 receptions:

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team revealed how long Allen took to snatch the milestone moment.

“WR Keenan Allen is the fastest WR in NFL history to reach 1,000 career receptions — doing it in just 159 games,” Meirov posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Allen, currently on his second stint with the Chargers, now joins an exclusive fraternity in league lore.

Chargers' Keenan Allen part of elite NFL group

Fifteen different WRs grabbed 1,000 passes in their careers. Allen is officially the 16th. And joins some elite company.

He's now part of a fraternity that features Jerry Rice — the all-time receptions leader at 1,549 total catches.

Larry Fitzgerald became the closest one to the multiple Super Bowl winner Rice, grabbing 1,432. Tony Gonzalez ranks third but leads all tight ends with 1,325.

Other members of the 1,000-catch club include Marvin Harrison, Cris Carter, Tim Brown, Terrell Owens, Anquan Boldin, and Hines Ward — the latter WR Allen officially matched during the second quarter.

Allen caught two passes for 33 yards as his Chargers led 10-7 before halftime. He watched Ladd McConkey catch a two-yard touchdown for L.A.'s lone touchdown of the first half before the break.

Allen delivered five 100-catch seasons with the Chargers — catching most of his passes from Justin Herbert. He got traded ahead of the 2024 season.