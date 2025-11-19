The official audio of CM Punk and Roman Reigns‘ confrontation on WWE Monday Night RAW.

During the Nov. 17 edition of RAW, fans witnessed the returns of Brock Lesnar and Reigns at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While the returns of Lesnar and Reigns shocked the crowd, it was the in-ring confrontation between Reigns and Punk that left fans wondering about their conversation. Now, a few days later, after the event, WWE has released the audio on their social media.

They need to make this work. 👀

In the footage shared by the promotion, Punk said, “If you’re gonna do this and try and stab me in the back, then you’re gonna have an enemy.”

Reigns responded, “Just remember this: I don’t stab in the back. I don’t have to. I’ll look you in your eyes and put that knife in your heart.”

Things took a chaotic turn earlier this week on RAW when the team of babyfaces clashed against the heels. The segment even involved the likes of security and the NYPD, who failed to maintain order and peace at MSG. The “Beast Incarnate” returned to reunite and join forces with Paul Heyman, while Punk and Reigns questioned each other's loyalty.

In about a week, fans will now witness the 10 men clash against each other at Survivor Series: WarGames.

WWE's Roman Reigns provides update on his Hollywood future

The “Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns is now all set to star in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Over the years, several top names such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista sacrificed their pro-wrestling careers for a more rewarding Hollywood career. However, is Roman Reigns on the same path?

Answering the question, he said, “I wanted to be the first guy who could do both. I know John [Cena] did [it], and he did it his way, but to really be able to do both, d**n near lead a movie and still main event a pay-per-view and to have that type of responsibility.”

Reigns added, “I do understand there's insurances and all different things behind it, but to be able to hold that type of responsibility and to be able to juggle both, I think that's something that this generation [hasn't seen]. Hopefully, I'm one of the first to be able to do it.”

The former Undisputed WWE Champion is now also set to star in Zootopia 2 alongside CM Punk.