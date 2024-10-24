ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Prelims of UFC 308 are beginning to heat up as we’re ready for another betting prediction and pick for the early slate of fights. This next bout takes place in the Bantamweight (135) Division as Afghanistan’s Farid Basharat takes on Brazil’s Victor Hugo. Check out our UFC odds series for our Basharat-Hugo prediction and pick.

Farid Basharat (12-0) is off to a perfect 3-0 start in the UFC following his Contender Series win in 2022. He’s notched two unanimous decision victories and one submission in his tenure thus far, beating Taylor Lapilus most recently. He comes in as the betting favorite four the fourth-straight fight. Basharat stands 5’8″ with a 71-inch reach.

Victor Hugo (25-4) will be making his second UFC appearance following a unanimous decision win over Pedro Falcao in his debut. He’s been fighting in the Brazilian regional circuit since 2011 and has a wealth of knowledge behind him as he looks to overcome heavy odds in his second fight. Hugo stands 5’7″ with a 71.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 308 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 308 Odds: Farid Basharat-Victor Hugo Odds

Farid Basharat: -700

Victor Hugo: +500

Over 2.5 rounds: -238

Under 2.5 rounds: +180

Why Farid Basharat Will Win

Farid Basharat will once agin be making an appearance as the heavy betting favorite and he’s been held to a high standard ever since his UFC debut. Him and his brother Javid are extremely skilled strikers and have a great training partner in each other to work with during camps. Basharat is also a very opportunistic grappler and has notched six of his wins by way of submission. He hasn’t lost a fight since his amateur debut back in 2016 and his stock continues to rise as he looks better each time out in the cage.

Farid Basharat hasn’t run into too much adversity through his first three fights in the UFC and he’s made the most of his advantages in reach and speed over most opponents. He’ll certainly have the jiu jitsu edge over his opponent and while Hugo is a solid grappler in his own right, Basharat should prove to be the physically stronger fighter in the wrestling exchanges.

Why Victor Hugo Will Win

Victor Hugo comes into his second UFC bout following his unanimous decision victory over Pedro Falcao as the slight betting favorite. It was his first decision victory in four fights as he notched the previous three by submission finish. Hugo is a very dangerous submission artist and is particularly lethal when attacking the legs. He won his DWCS audition fight with a kneebar and as had several regional fights stopped due to leg injury. Look for him to be very active in his submission work if Basharat initiates the grappling.

While Victor Hugo’s striking could use some works in terms of technique, he’s certainly fast with his hands and has the ability to stun opponents with his power. He could see success in the striking exchanges if he’s able to close the distance quickly and not allow Basharat to get into a flow or rhythm. Nevertheless, expect Hugo to see improvement in his striking and precision throughout this fight.

Final Farid Basharat-Victor Hugo Prediction & Pick

Farid Basharat comes into this fight as one of the biggest betting favorites on the card and given his previous performances, the betting lines have this one billed correctly. He’s been perfect throughout his pro career and continues to take steps in the right direction with each passing fight. He’s intent on constantly improving his game and we should see the best version of him during this appearance.

Still, Victor Hugo is an extremely dangerous opponent and he has a ton of upside in terms of finishing capabilities. He’s also a very dangerous submission grappler when it comes to tying legs up, so look for him to threaten Basharat with leg locks throughout this one.

We have to favor Farid Basharat in this fight due to his well-rounded game. Along with his submission wins, he’s also very defensive and intelligent when it comes to putting himself in good positions, so don’t expect him to risk too much on the ground throughout this one. For our final prediction, let’s roll with Basharat to win this fight by decision.

Final Farid Basharat-Victor Hugo Prediction & Pick: Farid Basharat (-700)