The PGA Tour heads to Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open January 22-25. Check out our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a Farmers Insurance Open prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

Torrey Pines is the host course this weekend. However, Torrey Pines will also host Tiger Wood's Genesis Invitational after the Los Angeles fires. This has causes some golfers to drop out of one of those tournaments because they do not want to play the same course twice. Still, there are some fantastic golfers participating, and it should be a fun weekend.

As for the venue itself, Torrey Pines features two different courses. Three of the rounds will be played at the south course, which happens to be longer. Golfers will not only need to be accurate with their driver, but stepping on a few those drives is going to be important. The south course comes in over 7,700 yards! Along with that, there is plenty of opportunity to get in trouble. The greens are surrounded by bunkers, and the 18th hole features some water. Hitting drives far while being solid with the irons is key.

Here are the PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Odds (Top 15):

Ludvig Aberg: +900

Hideki Matsuyama: +1100

Sungjae Im: +1800

Keegan Bradley: +2200

Tony Finau: +2200

Will Zalatoris: +2200

Jason Day: +2500

Max Gresyerman: +2500

Sahith Theegala: +3000

Maverick McNeely: +3000

Max Homa: +3300

Shane Lowry: +3500

Taylor Pendrith: +3500

Kurt Kitayama: +3500

Si Woo Kim: +4500

Farmers Insurance Open Favorite Picks

Ludvig Aberg: Aberg seems like the easy choice here. He finished tied for fifth at the Sentry in his only PGA Tour event of the season. Along with that, Aberg played in Tiger Wood and Rory McIlroy's TGL sim league, and putter was incredible. In his one event this season, Aberg hit over 80 percent of his greens in regulation, as well. He can drive the ball 310+ yards, so if he is accurate, expect to see him at the top of the leaderboard.

Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris has made both of his cuts this season, and is coming off a T12 finish at the American Express. This season, Zalatoris has been incredible with his accuracy off the tee, and his approach shots. He is eighth on tour in greens in regulation. His Driver distance might get him into some trouble, but his accuracy will save him. As long as he keeps himself out of the bunkers, Zalatoris will have a great chance to win.

Max Greyserman: Greyserman is not a household name, but he is a good golfer. He is off to a great start this season, as well. Greyserman finished T24 at the Sentry, and T7 at the American Express. His approach shots and putting have been his strong suit this season. He is 13th in greens in regulation, and 11th in putting average. Along with that, Greyserman is averaging over six birdies per round. His driver will be his downfall this tournament, but expect Greyserman to finish towards the top.

Farmers Insurance Open Sleeper Picks

Max Homa: Home being a ‘sleeper' pick seems a bit strange, but his odds give him great value. He won the event in 2023, and finished T13 in 2024. This season, Homa played in the Sentry and finished T26. Homa's ability to be accurate off the tee and with his approach shots were a huge positive in his first event. His distance and putting are going to make it tough to shoot super low, though. Still Homa is one of the better golfers, and it would not be shocking if he had a chance to win on Sunday.

Aaron Rai: Rai is the true sleeper. However, he is playing better golf right now than he is given credit for. He finished T15 at the Sentry, which was his only event. In that event, Rai had the best driving accuracy, and his approach shots were fantastic. He also did not find himself in the sand, which is going to be huge at Torrey Pines. If Rai can stroke it the way he did at the Sentry, you can expect to see him tee off later in the day on Sunday.

Final Farmers Insurance Open Prediction & Pick

It is very hard not to pick Ludvig Aberg to win this event. He seems to be the best golfer teeing off this weekend, but rarely does the favorite win. With that said, I am between Aberg or Max Greyserman. Greyserman has been really good, and I expect that to continue. I will take him to win the event.

Final Farmers Insurance Open Prediction & Pick: Max Greyserman (+2500)