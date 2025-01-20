The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, will not be played at Riviera Country Club this year. In the aftermath of the Los Angeles Wildfires, the PGA Tour has decided to move the event. A temporary host has not been announced but CBS Sports' Rick Gehman reported a potential next step. Torrey Pines is being considered as the Genesis Invitational host.

“I have the understanding that Torrey Pines will be selected to host the Genesis Invitational,” Gehman reported. “The combination of 1) keeping it in California and 2) proximity to the original event — were some of the factors that pushed it over the edge.”

Torrey Pines will be under the spotlight this week as the Farmer's Insurance Open begins on Wednesday. The course has hosted the Famers since 1968 and two US Opens, in 2008 and 2021. It would be the first time the course hosted the Genesis Invitational and the first time the tournament left Los Angeles.

But this year, things are different for the Genesis Invitational. Original reports indicated that the Tour would stay in Phoenix for two consecutive weeks to fill the gap. But now, it seems they are going to head back to San Diego. With all of the infrastructure in place, it will be easy for the Tour to move into Torrey Pines.

What to expect from the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines

While Torrey Pines has hosted US Opens in the past, it is not the favorite Tour course of many fans. Reaction on social media ranged from, “Goes from the most interesting course on tour to the WORST lol,” to “They had to pick the most boring option?”

Part of the reason is the lack of scenic holes on the South course. While they are in picturesque La Jolla, there are not many great and memorable holes. However, the tour must consider logistics when putting the Genesis Invitational on a new course. Even if Torrey Pines is not everyone's first choice, they had to pick a Tour course, and keeping it in California was important.

The Los Angeles Wildfires destroyed much of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood Riviera is in. While the course and clubhouse survived the fire, they could not take resources away from those beginning recovery efforts. The Tour should make the Genesis Invitational a fundraising event for those impacted by the fire and keeping it in California makes the efforts hit home even more. There is no word on when an official announcement could be coming.