TGL is a virtual golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Consisting of six, four-man teams, fans are picking their sides as the league begins. The opening match on Tuesday night featured the New York Golf Club against The Bay Golf Club, representing the San Francisco area. The Bay got off to a roaring start, sending fans into a frenzy on social media.

New York Golf Club was down 6-1 after nine holes in the 15-hole TGL match. They went on to close out the match on the 11th hole. The first nine holes are triples, a three-man alternate shot, which The Bay dominated. While fans still try and figure out the scoring and what actually constitutes a blowout, it was pretty clear that The Bay was in control early.

@BunkiePerkins took to social media to ask, “Is the Bay Golf Club too good? Many people are asking.”

@BrettRasdall took aim at NYGC's leadership, “Steve Cohen needs to make some changes with the New York Golf Club. Enough is enough.” The Mets owner is part of PGA TOUR Enterprises, the for-profit holding company that the tour is a part of. TGL is a tour-sanctioned event.

@strait_vibinn is regretting their choice of TGL team, “Hope New York Golf Club is taking returns on merchandise. We suck!”

TGL has cities associated with each team, but every event will take place at the new SoFi Center in Florida. Next week's matchup is the one everyone is waiting for, as Tiger Woods will be out there. His Jupiter Links squad takes on Los Angeles Golf Club next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Fans are looking for great interactions between the players, which was not on display during triples of the first match. But as the kinks get worked out, this can be a great way to bring golf to the primetime screens. Tiger Woods will hit those screens next week. But for now, it's another opportunity to dunk on New York sports, which can't even get some help from TGL.