It looks like the Fast & Furious franchise won’t have to go racing to find a director for the saga’s final film.

Variety revealed that Louis Leterrier (Transporter), who directed Fast X, will be helming the 11th film in the franchise’s main saga. The title has yet to be revealed, but that should come very soon with the release of Fast X around the corner.

It was reported last May that Leterrier was taking over the reins from Justin Lin — who directed five Fast & Furious films since beginning with Tokyo Drift in 2006.

While Fast X hasn’t come out yet, Leterrier must have done something to impress the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Charlize Theron, who all star in the flick. It’s been well-established that the 11th film will be a continuation of Fast X and close out the main saga that began in 2001.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Louis Leterrier is known for his action film work, with experience directing another Fast & Furious cast member, Jason Statham, in the first two Transporter movies. He’s worked in other franchises as well, including the MCU when he directed The Incredible Hulk.

Fast X pits the crew against Cipher (Theron) one more time. However, Cipher now has backup and enlists Dante Reyes (Momoa), a man seeking revenge for the death of his father during the events of Fast Five. It’s up to Dom Toretto (Diesel), Letty (Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), and F9 antagonist-turned-protagonist Jakob Toretto (John Cena) to take them down.

Fast X will be released on May 19.