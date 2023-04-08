Angel Reese is getting love from beyond the court. The LSU basketball superstar got a shoutout from Tony Yayo who originated John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” hand gesture. The forward infamously used the gesture during the National Championship game to opponent Caitlin Clark who also previously used it.

The G-Unit MC spoke to TMZ about the criticism saying that it is “kind of crazy.” He added that “trash-talking in sports is part of the game” and that he “understands the emotions athletes experience when competing, especially for a national championship.”

Yayo says that Reese is popularizing women’s sports.

“You got Lil Wayne calling her phone,” Yayo said. “You got Boosie excited over LSU. This championship was big. Everybody knows who Angel Reese is now, as well as Caitlin Clark.”

The rapper said that he is proud of how Reese has handled herself amid the controversy of using his coined hand gesture. He noted that it should not take away from the accomplishment that Reese led her team to victory and scored the LSU Tigers their first NCAA women’s basketball national championship.

“I just don’t want all this stuff to overshadow the win,” Yayo said. “There are other people on the team. There’s a great coach [Kim Mulkey] over there. I’m definitely looking up to anybody that’s a role model to Black women in this world.”

Although it might come to as a surprise to many that John Cena is not the originator of the “You Can’t See Me” signal, Yayo has no hard feelings on the matter. He spoke highly of both Reese and Clark for paying homage to his gesture after all of these years.