Jason Momoa is going to have a massive 2023 with both Fast X and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom coming out. For the former, though, it’s looking to be an explosive first appearance in The Fast and The Furious series of films as he’s going to go up against Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his crew. And with the trailer giving fans their first look at the film, there’s sure to be enough hype to boost interest in the final entry to this popular franchise.

The Fast X trailer starts with Rita Moreno’s Abuela Toretto presiding over a meal with various members of the family present, such as Dominic, Letty Toretto (Michelle Rodriguez), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Roman Pierce (Tyrese Gibson), and Tej (Ludacris), among others. It’s revealed that even with Dominic finding peace with his wife and son, he has grown afraid of losing the life he has built with them. This cuts to Momoa’s Dante and how he resents Toretto’s new life, saying he never got the chance to experience it due to his actions in Fast Five.

A flashback to the said film occurs in the Fast X trailer, one in which we see Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner and Toretto completing a heist in Rio de Janeiro. During the climactic scene in which the pair run off with a heavy vault full of money, Jason Momoa’s Dante is shown to be part of the moment wherein Hernan Reyes, the primary antagonist of Fast Five dies. Due to this development, he vows to have his revenge on Vin Diesel’s character and everyone he loves.

What follows is a montage of scenes involving Brie Larson’ Tess informing Toretto that Dante is coming for him, John Cena’s Jakob asking him how he can help, and a street race capped by Letty encouraging him to continue fighting even if some of them won’t make it out alive. We also see from the Fast X trailer the return of Helen Mirren’s Queenie and a return to street racing with Torreto facing off against Dante as the latter asks him how he’s going to choose who to save in his family.

The trailer for the final film in The Fast and Furious franchise goes on overdrive as Jakob is seen driving a car modified with rocket launchers at the side and blasting several vehicles in front of him. We also see insane scenes with Jason Statham and Bree Larson, a sign that the last FF movie is going to bring back most of its characters for one last hurrah. Diesel’s Torreto then brings the trailer to a close by promising Momoa’s Dante he won’t be able to break his family as he crashes two helicopters using his signature Dodge Charger. And as the Fast X’s logo comes up, we see Letty and Charlize Theron’s Cipher slug it out to end the trailer.

With a lot of storylines to be closed, not to mention the insane number of characters appearing, Fast X is shaping up to be a film worthy to close out The Fast and the Furious franchise. Fans, of course, would have to wait for a couple of months as the film is scheduled to release on May 19, 2023. Even then, it’s going to be a good wait for fans of the popular franchise.