By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

With 2022 being a mixed year for Marvel’s Phase 4, there’s certainly a lot riding on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it comes out in a couple of months. But even with a lot of expectations on its shoulders, there’s really a lot to look forward to when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its Phase 5 slate of projects in 2023. Along with the upcoming film starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily, we take a look at other exciting MCU offerings that will come out this year, both in theaters and on Disney Plus.

5. Secret Invasion

All eyes were on Marvel when it landed Emilia Clarke in a role for Secret Invasion, the upcoming Disney Plus series that will have Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury in the lead. With these two powerhouses spearheading this MCU project for 2023, there’ll definitely be a lot of attention being drawn to it.

Sharing the same name from a limited event in the comics, Secret Invasion deals with a faction of Skrulls infiltrating various organizations on Earth. At this point in time, it’s still unknown what their endgame is or by what means they’ll use to achieve it. All that’s certain is that Nick Fury is at the center of it all as the former head of SHIELD will try his best to unravel the mystery behind him all. Joining Clarke and Jackson are Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, Olivia Colman as Sonya Folsworth, and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos with the show premiering tentatively in the Spring of 2023.

4. Loki

When it first came out last 2021, Marvel fans wondered how everyone’s favorite anti-hero is going to have his own series, especially after he has just died in Avengers: Infinity War. Throughout its six-episode run, Loki season 1 managed to surprise everyone and lay the foundation for the MCU’s Multiverse Saga at the same time. Along the way, Loki’s following increased, thanks to a wonderful performance by Tom Hiddleston and an enthralling multiversal adventure that captivated everyone.

Loki season 2 aims to take that hype and take it to the next level. With this variant of Loki lost in the Multiverse and the safety mechanism of He Who Remains destroyed by Sylvie, it’s up to the God of Mischief to find his way back. With familiar faces in Owen Wilson Sophie Di Martino coming back, it’s expected Loki season 2 will be anticipated by all, especially when it comes out sometime in mid-2023.

3. The Marvels

Even though Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel didn’t have any project for Phase 4, her presence can still be felt in the past few years. With cameos in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel, the hype surrounding the Avenger will definitely pay off this 2023.

In a couple of months, The Marvels is gonna come out and it’s going to reward, not only those who followed Carol Danvers’ story in the MCU, but those who stuck with Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau in WandaVision as well. While the nitty-gritty of the plot and who’s going to be the antagonist in this Marvel film aren’t revealed yet, the mere fact that these three superheroes from three different projects banding together are more than enough reason to catch it in theaters when it comes out this year, along with the final Guardians of the Galaxy film and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III

With James Gunn co-heading DC Studios, it’s safe to say that the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III is going to be the final time we’re going to see this team together. And while Marvel may opt to continue the franchise with a new director and cast, the one fans got from Gunn will definitely be the standard. Needless to say, there’s going to be a lot of fun when this MCU film comes out soon.

And along with its unique take on how space adventure films work, MCU fans are finally going to see Adam Warlock in action, as ably portrayed by Will Poulter. We’re also going to find out how Gamora factors in the Guardians’ latest film and who might bite the bullet by the end of this trilogy. In any case, this is one movie that can’t be missed by fans everywhere.

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The first MCU film of 2023 is coming soon and it promises not only to bring the Ant-Man trilogy to a close but also kick Phase 5 off on a high note. As seen in the first trailer of this film, Kang is going to be the big villain here as Scott Lang and the gang return to the Quantum Realm. With Cassie Lang, Hank, and Janet Pym onboard, this is certainly going to be something to look forward to, especially if it explains how Kang is going to be the primary antagonist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

With so much hanging on its shoulders, Quantumania is going to be one helluva ride for Marvel fans this year. And with the other projects to out for, 2023 will turn out to be a year to remember for everyone who loves the MCU.