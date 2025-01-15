After a disappointing playoff exit last season, the Denver Nuggets have been trying to power themselves back into the championship conversation. They are currently at the fourth spot in the Western Conference with a 21-15 win-loss card. Although the Nuggets are doing pretty well, a lot of that has to do with Nikola Jokic's heavy lifting.

The reigning NBA MVP has been at least equally impressive this year, making a case for another MVP award. However, without him, the Nuggets look like a totally different team. In order to fortify their championship hopes, the team must address their lack of depth on the wings and find players who can make an impact on both ends of the floor. Without two-way players to pair with Jokic, Denver looks like just another squad in the West. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the front office needs to make some changes to give Jokic another title shot.

Absence of Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope continue to be felt

There's no doubt that Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were instrumental in the Nuggets' championship run in 2023. Their perimeter defense proved to be extremely valuable, allowing the trio of Jokic, Murray, and MPJ to focus their energy on offense. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, Brown signed with Indiana after the title run. On the other hand, KCP took his talents to Orlando during the 2024 offseason. Since then, the Nuggets have yet to find perfect replacements.

To start the season, Nuggets coach, Mike Malone did make an adjustment by promoting Christian Braun into the starting position in lieu of KCP. So far, Braun is playing well individually. However, everyone can tell that he isn't a replica of KCP. On the other hand, Julian Strawther has been asked to step up to at least fill the holes left by Brown. At this point, it seems too much responsibility on the young shoulders of the 22-year-old forward.

During the ongoing 2024-25 season, the Nuggets have been caught several times looking for answers defensively. When opposing teams get hot, the Mile High City squad has struggled mightily. In fact, it explains why the Nuggets have their defensive rating at 113.6, which is 19th in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon injury

With the Nuggets already looking for suitable replacements for their key departures, Denver suffered another blow in the ongoing 2024-25 season. It looks like Aaron Gordon is being bothered by a calf strain. This is the same injury that forced him to sit out 10 games earlier. He is set to miss another chunk of games after aggravating his calf once more.

Gordon is a huge part in the Nuggets rotation. He defends opposing wings well enough while also becoming a reliable lurker for Jokic's timely passes. Without the 6-foot-8 forward, Denver is handicapped at best in the wings. Furthermore, this puts more pressure on Jokic, Murray, and MPJ to exert more effort on both ends of the floor.

As a result, the Nuggets have a major problem in the perimeter. Should the Nuggets fail to address this issue, it doesn't look like the franchise will be hoisting the NBA championship trophy in the near future. Moreover, it would make sense that Jokic's frustration looms larger in Denver. The reigning NBA MVP is playing at his peak. Unfortunately, despite his brilliance, the Nuggets seem to be far from being a legitimate championship threat.

Potential trade with the Indiana Pacers for depth

Nuggets receive: Aaron Nesmith ($11 million), Obi Toppin ($13 million), TJ McConnell ($9.3 million)

Pacers receive: Michael Porter Jr. ($35.9 million)

The Nuggets don't exactly have plenty of trade assets, making Michael Porter Jr. the most expendable player in their rotation. In order to address the Nuggets' glaring holes in their roster, it'd be wise for them to execute a trade with the Indiana Pacers. With MPJ's massive contract, the team can use him to acquire the services of Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, and TJ McConnell. That's two potentially productive wings who can make an impact right from the get-go.

Nesmith is an ideal 3-and-D player who seems to be the perfect fit in the team's system, making him the top prize of the deal for Denver. On the other hand, Toppin is quite similar to Gordon in terms of skill set and size, making him a temporary replacement for the injured latter. Furthermore, McConnell is a defensive ace, who should help mask the Nuggets' weaknesses on defense. But more importantly, these three players should provide more depth surrounding Jokic and Murray.

On the other hand, the Pacers are looking to elevate themselves into a championship contender. Getting MPJ could be the missing piece of the puzzle. MPJ is a reliable shooter, who can help space the floor. He should also make Tyrese Haliburton's life a little easier in terms of playmaking. Having a trio of Pascal Siakam, Haliburton, and MPJ could potentially be fearsome in the Eastern Conference.