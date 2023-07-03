The Florida Atlantic Owls will look to make some waves in the 2023 campaign with some optimism brewing. We are here to share our college football odds series by making an FAU over-under win total prediction and pick.

There is a new coach for the Owls. Ultimately, Tom Herman has joined FAU as the new head coach. This is a significant hire for the Owls as Herman is 5-0 in Bowl Games. Therefore, the goal is to have a productive season and finish the story. FAU went 5-7 in 2022, including 4-4 in the Conference USA. Now, they have moved to the American Athletic Conference.

Things started well for the Owls in 2022 as they defeated Charlotte 43-13 to start their season. However, a 41-38 loss to Ohio dampened their good start. The Owls defeated Southeastern Louisiana 42-9 but ultimately did not see the struggles coming as a three-game losing streak began. First, they fell 40-14 to UCF in an ugly, mistake-filled game. The Owls fell 28-26 to Purdue in a close battle before losing 45-28 to North Texas.

The Owls defeated Rice 17-14 to snap the losing streak. Regardless, they suffered another loss, this time 24-21 to UTEP. FAU defeated UAB 24-17 and FIU 52-7 over the next two games. Unfortunately, they fell back on old habits and lost 49-21 to Middle Tennessee before losing 32-31 to Western Kentucky in overtime. The Owls were 2-4 in one-score games. Thus, expect some adjustments as they attempt to improve in that aspect.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 7.5 wins: -102

Under 7.5 wins: -120

Why FAU Can Win 7.5 Games

A new coach can inspire change and also give players more motivation to complete. Hence, expect some creative plays and new playmakers to emerge. But the Owls have some players that can make some noise. Ultimately, it is all a matter of getting the ball to them.

LaJohnstay Wester is exceptional, as he had a good season with 62 receptions, 719 yards, and eight touchdowns. Now, he expects to do even more to help lead FAU to a better spot in the AAC.

The offensive line will be a strength. Significantly, Marquice Robinson is an excellent guard, and Chaz Neal is a solid tackle. They will protect the quarterback and open lanes for the running game. Therefore, expect to see Larry McCammon running behind them. McCammon rushed 194 times for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns on a 5.2 yards-per-carry rate. Additionally, he has a change-of-pace spotter in running back Zuberi Mobley to help out. Mobley rushed for 540 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Ultimately, he can produce great results when the Owls give him the ball. The Owls also have Kobe Lewis. Unfortunately, injuries have hurt Lewis over the last few years. But Lewis is still dangerous as a runner and a receiver.

The defense does not have many strengths. However, one of those strengths is defensive end Chris Jones. He produced 5.5 sacks over 25 games in his collegiate career and can be a threat from all over the field.

FAU can win eight games if their offense continues to hum. Then, their defense must improve, and Jones must stay healthy.

Why FAU Can Not Win 7.5 Games

There will be some things for the Owls to adjust to. Likewise, it will be interesting to see how they adjust to a new conference and also how well their new quarterback can make plays.

Nikosi Perry is gone after throwing 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. Additionally, Willie Taggart Jr. is gone. Daniel Richardson will assume the mantle. Significantly, he threw for 5,335 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions over three seasons. Can it translate over here?

The defense played terribly. Thus, there is some work to do. They allowed 425 yards and 39 points per game in 2022. Sadly, the Owls lack a significant pass rush that can generate any kind of pressure after finishing with 18 total sacks on the season.

Linebacker Eddie Williams is good. However, he cannot seem to stay healthy. He could become a boon for the run defense if he stays on the field. Ultimately, the run defense must be good because the pass defense is terrible.

They were 5-3 when allowing under 220 yards. Conversely, they were 0-4 when surrendering more. Going back further, the Owls are 3-10 when allowing 250 or more yards over the past three seasons.

FAU must learn to win on the road. Sadly, they were 1-5 last year and could not win in enemy territory. The Owls must also learn how to win in November, as they have lost six straight games in that month.

FAU will not win eight games because their quarterback is untested. Moreover, the pass defense will still be soft.

Final FAU Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The pressure of a new conference can be intimidating. Therefore, expect some struggles as the Owls adjust.

Final FAU Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 wins: -120