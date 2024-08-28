ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jonathan Smith begins his career at Michigan State as they face FAU. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an FAU-Michigan State prediction and pick.

FAU enters its second season under coach Tom Herman. It was a struggle for Herman and FAU in the first season. After starting the season with a win over Monmouth, they would lose three straight. October went well though, winning three of four games, but a four-game losing streak to end the year resulted in a 4-8 season and just three conference wins for Tom Herman and the Owls.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Smith comes in from Oregon State. Mel Tucker started the season as the head coach, but was suspended without pay after two games, and then was ultimately fired due to sexual harassment allegations. Harlon Barnett would be the interim for the rest of the year. While Mel Tucker went 2-0, they would finish the year 2-8 the rest of the way, leading to a four-win year for Michigan State.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: FAU-Michigan State Odds

FAU: +13.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +430

Michigan State: -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -600

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch FAU vs. Michigan State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why FAU Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cam Fancher will be coming as the starting quarterback for FAU. He has spent the last three seasons and Marshall, starting off and on over the last two seasons. In his time at Marshall, he threw for 3,766 yards and 21 touchdowns. Still, he threw 17 interceptions in that time as well. Fancher has been solid running the ball though, running for 757 yards over his time at Marshall, with five scores.

Still, Fancher does not have a lot of returning production at the receiver spot to work with. BJ Alexander is the leading returning receiver. He has just ten receptions and 104 yards with a touchdown. They do bring in Marlyn Johnson from Buffalo. He has 40 receptions for 495 yards and four scores. Milan Tucker comes in from Appalachian State. He had 21 receptions for 305 yards and a score last year. The rushing game also does not have a lot of returning production either. Zuberi Mobley is the leading returning rusher, with just 62 yards last year. CJ Campbell comes in from Florida State. He had 117 yards and a score last year.

On the defensive side of the ball, Marlon Bradley returns. Last year, he had three sacks and was one of the leaders in tackles for a loss. He also missed a large portion of last year with an injury. Jackson Ambush is also back. The linebacker led the team with 86 tackles last year. He also had a sack and an interception.

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread/Win

With Jonathan Smith coming in from his alma mater, Oregon State, to take over at Michigan State, he brings with him quarterback Aidan Chiles. Chiles was the backup to DJ Uiagalelei last year for Oregon State. Chiles threw just 35 passes last year, completing 24 of them. That would be for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He did not throw an interception either. Further, Chiles ran for 79 yards and three scores.

Joining Aiden Chiles in coming from Oregon State is Jack Velling. The tight end had 428 yards and eight touchdowns last year. Montorie Foster is back for Michigan State at receiver. He brought in 43 receptions for 576 yards and three scores. Jaron Glover is also back, having 14 receptions for 261 yards. The running game brings back Nate Carter. Even behind an offensive line that struggled last year, he ran for 798 yards and four scores. They also bring in Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams from UMASS. He had 1,157 yards and 12 scores last year.

The defense will mainly be run by transfers. Jordan Turner comes in from Wisconsin while Wayne Matthews comes in from Old Dominion. Turner had 61 tackles and three sacks last year at linebacker. Meanwhile, Matthews had 135 tackles and 3.5 sacks last year. He also forced three fumbles last year. Dillon Tatum returns in the secondary. He had seven passes defended last year, but he did not come away with an interception.

Final FAU-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

The Michigan State defense was dreadful last year and now will be trying to have a brand new unit gel in this one. Meanwhile, FAU was not great on defense either. They are replacing many of their offensive skill players this year. Both teams are starting new quarterbacks this year, but Aiden Chiles is expected to be the better quarterback. Still, expect FAU to be able to score in this one. Take them to cover in this game.

Final FAU-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: FAU +13.5 (-105)