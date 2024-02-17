Top teams in the American Conference square off for the top spot!

It's time for another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we head to the American Conference for this battle between in-state rivals. The No. 24 FAU Owls (20-5, 10-2 American) will visit the South Florida (18-5, 11-1 American) in a huge matchup as both teams fight for first place in the conference. Check out our College Basketball odds series for our FAU-South Florida prediction and pick.

The FAU Owls are tied for second-place in the American Conference and can tie the leading spot up with a win over South Florida. They've gone 9-1 over their last 10 with a lone three-point loss to UAB just three games ago. However, they responded with back-to-back wins over Wichita State and Temple, going for their third here tonight.

The South Florida Bulls are currently in the sole-lead of the American Conference and they can make a statement here with a win over their biggest competitors. The Bulls have been near-perfect through conference play with their only loss coming to UAB. Otherwise, they're on a 10-game heater and continue to be one of the hottest teams heading into March.

College Basketball Odds: FAU-South Florida Odds

FAU: -4 (-110)

South Florida: +4 (-110)

Over: 148 (-110)

Under: 148 (-110)

How to Watch FAU vs. South Florida

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

FAU has been great all season and they're looking to close the regular season out with another winning streak and possibly a lead in the conference. They were the pre-season favorites to win the American and this game against USF will prove to be important with this being their only meeting. They come in following a great three-point shooting game against Temple in which they kept pace in the first half and locked-in on defense in the second. Expect them to keep pulling it from three-point range as they try to build on their last 42% number.

FAU has also been great on the offensive boards this year and much of that can be attributed towards seven-footer Vladislav Goldin manning the middle. He's a great presence for them inside and he's always there to clean up the boards following a missed three-point attempt. Expect him to see success inside against the Bulls. If FAU can manage to stay hot from three and lead the rebounding battle, they should have a chance at this win on the road.

Why South Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Florida is currently one of the hottest teams in the nation with 10 consecutive wins and during that stretch, they've gone 8-0-2 against the betting spread. They're 15-5-3 ATS on the season overall, making this Bulls team great at covering as well. They'll have their hands full against the eager spot-up shooters of FAU, but South Florida has been able to pride themselves on defense this year. They don't lead the American Conference in any offensive statistics, but their effectiveness at team defense has become relevant over the last five games as they've held opponents under 70 each time.

To get this win, USF will really have to rely on their energy and playing into the home crowd. This is a primetime matchup on ESPN and the Bulls have an opportunity to beat a ranked conference rival on their home floor. South Florida should look to make this game as scrappy as possible while staying disciplined on defense and making the right plays on offense. Kasean Pryor is their lifeblood on defense and he'll need to have another great game for them to get this win.

Final FAU-South Florida Prediction & Pick

This is shaping up to be a great matchup and it's more than deserving of the primetime spot on ESPN to kick off Sunday's College Hoops slate. Both teams have been blazing through the American Conference and they've seen just one loss between them over the last 10 games for each team. Both teams are playing at their highest levels and this should be a back-and-forth contest for all four quarters.

This will really hinge on whether South Florida can show up on defense and shut down the Owls. FAU ranks higher in just about every offensive category and they'll be much more versatile with scoring the ball. However, South Florida's defense is only giving up 60 PPG to opponents over the last five and they should see a win if they can hold FAU to a modest total.

For our final prediction, let's ride the with FAU Owls to cover the spread here on the road. They're the more battle-tested team throughout the season and they should be able to find answers with their athleticism and size in the paint.

Final FAU-South Florida Prediction & Pick: FAU Owls -4 (-110)