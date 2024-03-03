The Fayetteville State Broncos women's basketball team secures the 2024 CIAA championship after defeating the Elizabeth City State Vikings, 64-59. The Broncos have been a dominant force in the CIAA all season, finishing with a final record of 27-2. With the championship title, Fayetteville State cemented itself as the premier team in the conference. The statement victory is even more important considering they blocked Elizabeth City State from repeating as champions. The CIAA hasn't had repeat champions since Virginia State accomplished the feat in 2018 and 2019.
Unlike the men's title game that took place afterwards, neither Fayetteville State nor Elizabeth City State had issues scoring in the opening quarter. After Viking guard Alanis Hill kicked the game off early with a three-pointer, the buckets flowed for both sides. Later in the quarter, Elizabeth City State started to take control as the two teams traded the lead. The Vikings went on an 8-0 run to take the 15-9 advantage. They held firm through the end of the opening quarter, holding a 17-13 lead.
Whereas the scoring was easy to come by in the first quarter for Elizabeth City State, they began to struggle in the second quarter. They put up just seven points through 10 minutes as opposed to their opening 17. Fayetteville State kept chugging along, eventually taking a 21-19 lead after a transition layup from Talia Trotter. Both teams would continue to trade hands until the final moments of the half. With about two minutes to go, Keayna McLaughlin made a shot to bring the Broncos within a point of the lead. A minute later, Aniylah Bryant sunk a three-pointer. She later got fouled and made both free throws, giving Fayetteville State a 28-24 lead going into the halftime break.
Similar to the first quarter, both teams came out firing out of the break. Alanis Hill again opened the game with a score, followed by a flurry of buckets from each side. Through the cascade of points, however, Fayetteville State held onto the lead. Eventually, Elizabeth City State's Rasheka Simmons tied the game at 36 with a pair of free throws. The Broncos slightly pulled away, but Simmons brought the game back within reach by draining a three-pointer, cutting the lead to one. Hill gave the Vikings their first lead of the half by making a pair of free throws. Following more free throws from Fayetteville State, Hill later made a last-second jumper at the end of the quarter to bring her team again within a point of the lead, 44-43.
To start the final quarter of the season for both teams, Hill drained a three-pointer to take a 46-44 lead. Fayetteville State's Nyah Wilkins tied the game with a layup of her own, and the Broncos soon took a lead after some more free throws. However, once again, Hill kept her team in the lead after an and-one layup and free throw. Her teammate Rashauna Grant extended their lead to 56-54 after a trip to the line, but Bryant tied the game after her own pair of free throws. She then gave the Broncos the lead after a steal from Wilkins.
With about 2:30 left to go, Trotter extended the Bronco lead to 58-54 after more free throws. The situation grew dire for Elizabeth City State as Fayetteville State's Wilkins made a layup, giving her team the 60-55 advantage as the clock ticked under two minutes. Viking Jessica Adams split a pair of free throws, making the game 60-56. After 30 seconds of scrambling, Adams' teammate NyAsia Blango hit a clutch three-pointer, shrinking the Broncos' lead to a single point. Following further chaos and multiple timeouts, McLaughlin extended Fayetteville State's lead to three points with a short jump shot.
Down 62-59 with eight seconds to go, the Vikings had a golden opportunity to tie the game and send it to overtime. Blango, who brought the Vikings back into the game earlier with a three-pointer, had a chance to knot the game at 62, but she missed the three. Elizabeth City State had to send someone to the free throw line, and they fouled Daziyahna Wilson. Wilson sunk both free throws, giving her team the 64-59 championship victory.
The Elizabeth City State Vikings had four players score in double figures, but they still couldn't pull out the win. Alanis Hill led them with 16 points and four rebounds in just 26 minutes. Rashauna Grant ended a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double. NyAsia Blango struggled from three-point range for a majority of the game, sinking three of her 11 attempts. She still finished with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Rasheka Simmons was the last Viking to finish with over 10 points as she put up 12 points and three rebounds.
Unfortunately for Elizabeth City State, the Fayetteville State Broncos also had four players with over 10 points. Keayna McLaughlin led all scoreres with 17 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Aniylah Bryant, Talia Trotter, and Nyah Wilkins all finished with 12 points. Bryant and Trotter both grabbed five rebounds while Wilkins pulled down nine. Trotter led her team with four assists, while Wilkins led with three steals.