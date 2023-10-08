At their own homecoming, the Saint Augustine's Falcons couldn't even score a point as they fell to the Fayetteville State Broncos. On a bright, sunny Saturday afternoon, neither team could get hardly anything going offensively.

A number of statistics indicate the flow (or lack thereof) of the game. The Falcons only had 189 total yards of offense, while the Broncos put up a more respectable 248 yards. There were a combined 15 punts for a total of 509 yards. SAU had nine of those punts. Both teams made it to the red zone one time. Obviously, looking at the final score, Fayetteville State cashed in on their opportunity, while their opponent did not.

However, perhaps the most telling stat is the third down conversions. Of the 30 total third downs that occurred, only eight were converted. Fayetteville State converted 4 of 14 third downs (28.6%), while SAU got 4 of 16 (25%).

There were no points scored in the first half, though SAU had chances to capitalize on their opponent's mistakes. In the second quarter, the Falcons had a huge completion to wide receiver Deandre Proctor, but the drive resulted in a punt. Later, Falcons' defensive back Booker Peake got the lone interception of the game. On the ensuing drive, Proctor turned a screen pass into another big gain, but SAU missed the field goal at the end of the half.

After a couple of drives to start the third quarter, Fayetteville State's offense finally caught some rhythm in the run game. The Bronco's quarterback threw his only touchdown pass to receiver Nigel Fitzgerald.

Near the end of the third quarter, the Falcons had their golden opportunity. After yet another failed drive, they lined up to punt. The ball sailed towards Fayetteville State's returner, who touched the ball but could not gain full possession of it. Saint Augustine's punt team eventually got the ball, putting them deep into the red zone for the first time.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, they stalled yet again and missed the chip shot field goal.

The fourth quarter was just more of a non-existent offense for either side up until the Broncos set up victory formation.

Last week, Saint Augustine's made headlines for announcing the hiring of former NFL All-Pro defensive back Antonio Cromartie as their defensive analyst. The team's defensive statistics over their first five games were among the worst in the CIAA. However, the defense was clearly not the issue against Fayetteville State. Along with the interception, they won the line of scrimmage with four sacks to the Broncos' one. The defense also held their opponent to just 83 passing yards.

The Falcons' defense hasn't been great this year. They've let up 45 points or more in three of their six games. However, the offense has been even worse. They've scored more than 10 points only one time, and have gone scoreless twice.

Broncos' quarterback Demari Daniels threw for 83 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on 8-14 passing. The bulk of their offense came on the ground. Running back Derrick Alston Jr. took his 16 carries for 75 yards, while Bryce Council turned his 11 rushing attempts into 69 yards.

Deandre Proctor was the only bright spot for the Falcons' offense. He led both teams with four catches for 64 yards. His quarterback, Anthony Butler, completed just 16 of his 41 passing attempts for 141 yards. The Falcons hardly got anything going on the ground. Lead running back Marquis Munoz got 40 yards on 13 carries. Wide receiver Archie Anthony had the second-most rushing yards, converting his single carry into nine yards.

Fayetteville State looks to extend their record to 5-2 next week as they play the 2-4 Livingstone University Blue Bears. Saint Augustine's travels to Charlotte to play the 4-2 Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bears.