FC 24's Ultimate Edition drops tomorrow, but fans can get a head start on Ultimate Team via the Web and Companion Apps. If you're new to the series, you might not know what these are. But don't worry, we got you covered. In this guide, we'll explain to you what you can do with the FC 24 Web and Companion Apps, and how you can access them.

EA Sports FC 24 Companion App Release Date – Thursday, September 21

🚨 BREAKING: FC 24 Web App is now live https://t.co/HgdUGh5Box pic.twitter.com/THyOSsABlS — EA FC 24 News (@FC24News) September 20, 2023

Judging from previous releases, we believe the FC 24 Companion App Release Date to be Thursday, September 21st for both iOS and Android. If it doesn't release tonight, then it should be out no later than the 22nd for the Ultimate Edition Release Date. The download is free for all players, though you will need an EA account to login to. Additionally, the Web App for FC 24 also released earlier this week, allowing players to perform similar functions but through their computer.

The FC 24 Companion App is a tool for Ultimate Team which allows you to set your lineups, use your consumables, and try out the latest SBCs. Additionally, you can perform other tasks with the App too:

Complete SBCs

Open Ultimate Team Packs

Manage Your Ultimate Team

Use The Transfer Market

Claim Rewards

Both the Companion App and the Web App serve the same functions, though the Companion App lets you complete tasks on the go. Overall, it makes it more convenient to manage your Ultimate Team on the go. Generally, the two different version (PC and mobile) have very few differences.

Unfortunately, the Web and Companion App don't do much else for other game modes. For example, you won't be able to manage anything with your Player or Manager Career. Additionally, you won't be able to do much with Pro Clubs, either. Overall, the mode is strictly for Ultimate Team Players. Considering the popularity of the mode, that doesn't quite come as a surprise.

Every year, EA Sports updates the app for the newest game. FC 24 marks a new era in EA Sports games development. No longer using the FIFA identity, the game hopes to differentiate itself from its past titles, and bring something new to the table.

FC 24's Ultimate Edition releases tomorrow, but you can visit the Web App Now and get acquainted with how everything works.

For more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints.