The Men's FC 24 Team of The Year Nominees have been announced for goalkeepers, attackers, midfielders, and defenders. Overall, eleven players out of this massive list receive an FC 24 Ultimate Team treatment to remember. A special TOTY player item for that player featuring their highest rating of the season is put into the game, celebrating their efforts. Overall, the lineup for this year's Men's Nominees include 85 total players.

Who Are The Men's FC 24 Team Of The Year Nominees?

FC 24 TOTY Attackers:

  1. Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
  2. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  3. Jack Grealish – Manchester City
  4. Erling Haaland – Manchester City
  5. Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur
  6. Ousmane Dembélé – Paris Saint-Germain
  7. Lee Kang In – Paris Saint-Germain
  8. Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain
  9. Randal Kolo Muani – Eintracht Frankfurt
  10. Harry Kane – Bayern München
  11. Loïs Openda – RB Leipzig
  12. Serhou Guirassy – VfB Stuttgart
  13. Lautaro Martínez – Inter
  14. Rafael Leão – Milan
  15. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli
  16. Victor Osimhen – Napoli
  17. Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo
  18. Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto
  19. Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad
  20. Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr
  21. Antoine Griezmann – Atlético de Madrid
  22. Morata – Atlético de Madrid
  23. Robert Lewandowski – FC Barcelona
  24. Vini Jr. – Real Madrid
  25. Takefusa Kubo – Real Sociedad
  26. Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF
  27. Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Overall, the biggest names on this slist include Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Erling Haaland. Firstly, Mbappe is just built different. When you watch him play with his ferocious speed and ball movement, you very clearly want to select him. He single-handedly almost helped the French National team defeat Argentina in the World Cup Final. However, the team came up short in PKs, almost winning two in a row.

Obviously, Messi was once again nominated. Additionally, he's been playing pretty well in the MLS for Inter Miami, though he's slowed down a bit. However, putting any football star who played in Europe for so long in the MLS is like putting a retired Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan in the NBA G League. It's just not fair. Nevertheless, to still play at a good level at 36 years old shows Messi's still got it.

Haaland won the Champions League earlier this year, and his numerous shattered records show why he made the list. Overall, Haaland plays amazingly in regular season matches and group stage games. However, he tends to ghost out in some of the bigger games of his career. That said, he still easily deserves a spot on the list for his contributions to Manchester City and to the sport of Football.

Additionally, other notable names on the list include Vini Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Jack Grealish.

FC 24 TOTY Midfielders:

  1. Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal
  2. Declan Rice – Arsenal
  3. Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion
  4. Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
  5. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  6. Rodri – Manchester City
  7. Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United
  8. Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United
  9. Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco
  10. Florian Wirtz – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  11. Granit Xhaka – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  12. Jamal Musiala – Bayern München
  13. Leroy Sané – Bayern München
  14. Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund
  15. Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg
  16. Nicolò Barella – Inter
  17. Federico Chiesa – Juventus
  18. Adrien Rabiot – Juventus
  19. Riyad Mahrez – Al Ahli
  20. Sergej Milinković-Savić – Al Hilal
  21. Pedri – FC Barcelona
  22. İlkay Gündoğan – FC Barcelona
  23. Aleix García – Girona FC
  24. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
  25. Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
  26. Luka Modrić – Real Madrid
  27. Aurélien Tchouaméni – Real Madrid
  28. Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Some of the biggest names here include Kevin De Bruyne, Nicolo Barella, and Federico Chiesa. De Bruyne is easily one of the best midfielders, and best Belgian players in the world. Furthermore, he still plays at an elite level at age 32 with three total World Cup appearances. Overall, the whole Manchester City roster is stacked, with De Bruyne offering great Midfield support.

Inter Milan is the hottest team in Serie A, and its thanks to core players like Nicolo Barella. For years, the young midfielder was playing at an all-star level, but the world didn't notice it yet. Now that Inter is currently first place in Serie A with 15 wins and only one loss, Barella receives more recognition than ever. He'll be crucial in helping his club reach the Champions League Final while winning Serie A this season.

Serie A hosts not one, but two world-class midfielders. Both Chiesa and Barella are 26 years old, and entering the prime of their careers. Overall, Juventus currently stands in 2nd place in Serie A, but only down by 2 points currently. However, Juventus still needs to catch up to Inter, who's scored 44 goals while only allowing nine. Chiesa will be instrumental in catching up.

FC 24 TOTY Defenders:

  1. William Saliba – Arsenal
  2. Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  3. Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
  4. Rúben Dias – Manchester City
  5. John Stones – Manchester City
  6. Dante – OGC Nice
  7. Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain
  8. Kim Min Jae – Bayern München
  9. Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  10. Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina
  11. Alessandro Bastoni – Inter
  12. Bremer – Juventus 
  13. Theo Hernández – Milan
  14. Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli
  15. Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica
  16. Jules Koundé – FC Barcelona
  17. Jesús Navas – Sevilla
  18. Gayà – Valencia CF
  19. Jonathan Clauss – Olympique de Marseille
  20. Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  21. Grimaldo – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  22. Federico Dimarco – Inter

Overall, two more Inter players, Dimarco and Bastoni made the list. Of course, with only 9 goals allowed so far this year, several Inter players deserved the nomination. Furthermore, speaking of Serie A, seven players on this list of 22 defenders made the list, comprising of nearly a third of the whole group. Despite all this talent, Italy struggles in International competitions.

Additionally, two Liverpool players, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil Van Dijk made the list. While Mohamed Salah dominates as a goalscorer, he can rely on two great defenders keeping opponents at bay. Overall, we feel pretty excited about Liverpool right now, who have just been playing very well collectively this year.

FC 24 TOTY Goalkeepers:

RECOMMENDED
Mohamed Salah Headlines The FC 24 TOTW 16 - Team of The Week 16 FC 24
Mohamed Salah Headlines The FC 24 TOTW 16

Massimo Marchiano ·

FC 24 Holiday Update Improves Gameplay, Ultimate Team, & More
FC 24 Holiday Update Improves Gameplay, Ultimate Team, & More

Massimo Marchiano ·

UEFA Euro 2024 Comes To EA FC 24 Next Summer In Free Update
UEFA Euro 2024 Comes To FC 24 Next Summer In Free Update

Massimo Marchiano ·

  1. Alisson – Liverpool
  2. Ederson – Manchester City
  3. Brice Samba – RC Lens
  4. Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund
  5. Wojciech Szczęsny – Juventus
  6. Mike Maignan – Milan
  7. Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid
  8. Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona

Lastly,  the goalkeeper list only has eight nominees. Overall, we feel Alisson likely takes the list. If not him, expect perhaps Ederson or Kobel to take the win. However, with Liverpool playing so well this year, Alisson seems to have the best shot.

Since these votes are based on fan feedback, the most popular option usually wins. However, all the goalies on this list are deserving of their nomination. Nevertheless, don't be surprised if you see the one with the most jersey sales take the cake. Overall, the goalkeeper list features the least amount of players, which makes sense. Additionally, players only have a choice of one goalie when voting.

How To Vote For The FC 24 TOTY Nominees 

To vote for the FC 24 Team of The Years Nominee, vote at the EA Sports FC 24 Website. Overall, the process works simply. Generally, you just select the eleven players you want to receive the award.

Overall, that wraps up all the men's nominees for FC 24's Team of The Year Nominees. Additionally, EA Sports created a list of both men and women's players, in case you'd like to check both out. Furthermore, players still have time to vote.

Lastly, for more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints.