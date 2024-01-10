Overall, eleven players out of this massive list receive an FC 24 Ultimate Team treatment to remember.

The Men's FC 24 Team of The Year Nominees have been announced for goalkeepers, attackers, midfielders, and defenders. Overall, eleven players out of this massive list receive an FC 24 Ultimate Team treatment to remember. A special TOTY player item for that player featuring their highest rating of the season is put into the game, celebrating their efforts. Overall, the lineup for this year's Men's Nominees include 85 total players.

Who Are The Men's FC 24 Team Of The Year Nominees?

FC 24 TOTY Attackers:

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal Mohamed Salah – Liverpool Jack Grealish – Manchester City Erling Haaland – Manchester City Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur Ousmane Dembélé – Paris Saint-Germain Lee Kang In – Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain Randal Kolo Muani – Eintracht Frankfurt Harry Kane – Bayern München Loïs Openda – RB Leipzig Serhou Guirassy – VfB Stuttgart Lautaro Martínez – Inter Rafael Leão – Milan Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli Victor Osimhen – Napoli Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr Antoine Griezmann – Atlético de Madrid Morata – Atlético de Madrid Robert Lewandowski – FC Barcelona Vini Jr. – Real Madrid Takefusa Kubo – Real Sociedad Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Overall, the biggest names on this slist include Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Erling Haaland. Firstly, Mbappe is just built different. When you watch him play with his ferocious speed and ball movement, you very clearly want to select him. He single-handedly almost helped the French National team defeat Argentina in the World Cup Final. However, the team came up short in PKs, almost winning two in a row.

Obviously, Messi was once again nominated. Additionally, he's been playing pretty well in the MLS for Inter Miami, though he's slowed down a bit. However, putting any football star who played in Europe for so long in the MLS is like putting a retired Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan in the NBA G League. It's just not fair. Nevertheless, to still play at a good level at 36 years old shows Messi's still got it.

Haaland won the Champions League earlier this year, and his numerous shattered records show why he made the list. Overall, Haaland plays amazingly in regular season matches and group stage games. However, he tends to ghost out in some of the bigger games of his career. That said, he still easily deserves a spot on the list for his contributions to Manchester City and to the sport of Football.

Additionally, other notable names on the list include Vini Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Jack Grealish.

FC 24 TOTY Midfielders:

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal Declan Rice – Arsenal Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion Bernardo Silva – Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City Rodri – Manchester City Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco Florian Wirtz – Bayer 04 Leverkusen Granit Xhaka – Bayer 04 Leverkusen Jamal Musiala – Bayern München Leroy Sané – Bayern München Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg Nicolò Barella – Inter Federico Chiesa – Juventus Adrien Rabiot – Juventus Riyad Mahrez – Al Ahli Sergej Milinković-Savić – Al Hilal Pedri – FC Barcelona İlkay Gündoğan – FC Barcelona Aleix García – Girona FC Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid Toni Kroos – Real Madrid Luka Modrić – Real Madrid Aurélien Tchouaméni – Real Madrid Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Some of the biggest names here include Kevin De Bruyne, Nicolo Barella, and Federico Chiesa. De Bruyne is easily one of the best midfielders, and best Belgian players in the world. Furthermore, he still plays at an elite level at age 32 with three total World Cup appearances. Overall, the whole Manchester City roster is stacked, with De Bruyne offering great Midfield support.

Inter Milan is the hottest team in Serie A, and its thanks to core players like Nicolo Barella. For years, the young midfielder was playing at an all-star level, but the world didn't notice it yet. Now that Inter is currently first place in Serie A with 15 wins and only one loss, Barella receives more recognition than ever. He'll be crucial in helping his club reach the Champions League Final while winning Serie A this season.

Serie A hosts not one, but two world-class midfielders. Both Chiesa and Barella are 26 years old, and entering the prime of their careers. Overall, Juventus currently stands in 2nd place in Serie A, but only down by 2 points currently. However, Juventus still needs to catch up to Inter, who's scored 44 goals while only allowing nine. Chiesa will be instrumental in catching up.

FC 24 TOTY Defenders:

William Saliba – Arsenal Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool Rúben Dias – Manchester City John Stones – Manchester City Dante – OGC Nice Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain Kim Min Jae – Bayern München Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina Alessandro Bastoni – Inter Bremer – Juventus Theo Hernández – Milan Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica Jules Koundé – FC Barcelona Jesús Navas – Sevilla Gayà – Valencia CF Jonathan Clauss – Olympique de Marseille Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer 04 Leverkusen Grimaldo – Bayer 04 Leverkusen Federico Dimarco – Inter

Overall, two more Inter players, Dimarco and Bastoni made the list. Of course, with only 9 goals allowed so far this year, several Inter players deserved the nomination. Furthermore, speaking of Serie A, seven players on this list of 22 defenders made the list, comprising of nearly a third of the whole group. Despite all this talent, Italy struggles in International competitions.

Additionally, two Liverpool players, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil Van Dijk made the list. While Mohamed Salah dominates as a goalscorer, he can rely on two great defenders keeping opponents at bay. Overall, we feel pretty excited about Liverpool right now, who have just been playing very well collectively this year.

FC 24 TOTY Goalkeepers:

Alisson – Liverpool Ederson – Manchester City Brice Samba – RC Lens Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund Wojciech Szczęsny – Juventus Mike Maignan – Milan Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona

Lastly, the goalkeeper list only has eight nominees. Overall, we feel Alisson likely takes the list. If not him, expect perhaps Ederson or Kobel to take the win. However, with Liverpool playing so well this year, Alisson seems to have the best shot.

Since these votes are based on fan feedback, the most popular option usually wins. However, all the goalies on this list are deserving of their nomination. Nevertheless, don't be surprised if you see the one with the most jersey sales take the cake. Overall, the goalkeeper list features the least amount of players, which makes sense. Additionally, players only have a choice of one goalie when voting.

How To Vote For The FC 24 TOTY Nominees

To vote for the FC 24 Team of The Years Nominee, vote at the EA Sports FC 24 Website. Overall, the process works simply. Generally, you just select the eleven players you want to receive the award.

Overall, that wraps up all the men's nominees for FC 24's Team of The Year Nominees. Additionally, EA Sports created a list of both men and women's players, in case you'd like to check both out. Furthermore, players still have time to vote.

