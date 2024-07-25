FC 25 is adding new skill moves which you can use to give you the upper hand against opponents. Furthermore, FC 25's gameplay also makes several changes to many pre-existing Skill Moves. While the game won't come out until September, it never hurts to know in advance what the new skill moves are. After all, EA Sports revealed all of them in the Gameplay Deep Dive. Without further ado, let's check out FC 25's Skill Moves.

What are the new Skill Moves in FC 25?

Overall, the new Skill moves include:

Big Feint (2-star) PlayStation – Hold L2 + Flick RS left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit) Xbox – Hold LT + Flick RS left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit)

Stop and Go (2-star) PlayStation – Hold L2 + RS Back, Forward Xbox – Hold LT + RS Back, Forward Cancellable

Step Over Ball (4-star) PlayStation – Hold L1 + Flick RS Forward, Left/Right Xbox – Hold LB + Flick RS Forward, Left/Right Cancellable

Toe Drag Stepover (5-star) PlayStation Hold L1 + Rotate RS Right, Back, Left / Rotate RS Left, Back, Right Xbox – Hold LB + Rotate RS Right, Back, Left / Rotate RS Left, Back, Right



All Changed Skill Moves in FC 25

Additionally, FC 25 also brings back several other skill moves, some of which received minor changes in this new installment:

New Trickster Fake Shots Square/Circle + X + LS Direction Xbox – X/B + A + LS Direction from Stand or jog

Skill Moves updated Drag Turn (4-star) – updated animation to be more responsive and effective in correct situations Drag Back Spin (4 Star) – moved to: PlayStation: Hold L2 + Flick RS Fwd, Flick Left/Right Xbox – Hold LT + Flick RS Fwd, Flick Left/Right From Flick RS Back, Flick RS Left/Right Added new 180° Flair nutmeg (4-star) animation PlayStation – Hold L1 + R1 + Flick RS Direction Xbox – Hold LB + RB + Flick RS Direction



What Are Skill Moves in FC 25?

Overall, Skill moves are different moves your players can utilize that improve their movements to make a special play. However, each skill move is grouped into a different tier, ranked one star through five star. These represent how difficult they are to pull off. Technically, any player can perform any Skill Move, but it's a lot easier if you're using a Superstar player.

For example, Mbappe should have an easier time utilizing his offensive Skill moves than a substitute for a low rated Club. Therefore, make sure you use high-rated players when using high-star moves.

Overall, that includes all the new Skill Moves in FC 25 and how you can use them. Again, we're still some time away from the game's release, but at least we know what to expect when it launches in September. Feel free to check out the Gameplay Deep Dive to see all the other new changes coming to this year's installment.

