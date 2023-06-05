Lionel Messi could be returning to the place he called home for half his life. His father and agent, Jorge Messi, met with FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta early Monday, presumably to discuss a potential reunion now that that the legendary forward is officially moving on from Paris Saint-Germain.

And by the sound of it, the meeting went well.

“Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barça,” Jorge told insider Fabrizio Romano. “Barça move is an option for sure.”



Little work will be done in Catalonia after this huge development. Messi will be a free agent at the end of June after playing his final game with PSG last Saturday. Despite public skepticism regarding the club's financial flexibility, FC Barcelona's viability plan was approved by La Liga. Laporta wasted little time in moving forward, obviously desperate for the opportunity to bring back the 35-year-old Messi.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Regardless of what happens now, one the most passionate fan bases in all of sports has their hearts set on seeing No. 10 don the Blaugrana once again. Of course, the worldwide phenomenon has plenty of suitors and will command eye-popping figures. If emotions play a significant role in the proceedings, though, which it appears they might, then Lionel Messi might see only one choice.

But there is also a compelling, possible billion-dollar alternative on the table. The Saudi Arabia Professional League is clearly dedicated to adding the most recognizable athletes in the world. The amount of money they are prepared to dole out to achieve top brand recognition is something Laporta and Barcelona simply cannot compete with.

And even so, it seems like the 2022-23 La Liga Champions are making a strong case to Lionel Messi and his father.