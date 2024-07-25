FC Barcelona is making a determined push to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, with a substantial six-year contract offer worth €60 million ($66 million) in the works, reported by GOAL. The Catalan giants are ready to rival Manchester City and other top European clubs to secure the Spanish playmaker's services.

According to Sport Bild, Dani Olmo's €60 million release clause expired on July 20, but RB Leipzig remains open to negotiations. The Bundesliga club is aware of the intense interest in their star player, with Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona all vying for his signature. Despite the expiration of the release clause, Barcelona is making a concerted effort to bring Olmo to Camp Nou.

Barcelona faces financial challenges and cannot activate Olmo's release clause upfront. As a result, they are exploring alternative payment strategies to fit within their budget constraints. The club is reportedly looking to structure the transfer fee, offering an initial base amount of €40 to €50 million, potentially paid in installments over a few years. The remaining amount needed to reach the €60 million valuation would be covered through performance-based bonuses.

This approach allows Barcelona to manage their financial situation more effectively while still pursuing their top transfer targets. The club's strategy also includes a lengthy six-year contract for Olmo, which helps amortize the transfer fee over several years, easing immediate financial pressures. This method complies with La Liga and UEFA regulations, ensuring a smooth transaction.

What's next for Dani Olmo

Barcelona's proposed six-year contract for Dani Olmo includes an initial salary comparable to his current earnings at Leipzig, approximately €11 million annually. The salary is set to increase significantly from the third year of the contract. This incremental salary model has been successfully used with other high-profile signings like Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gündogan.

This long-term contract not only secures Olmo's services but also spreads the financial impact over multiple seasons, aligning with Barcelona's financial planning and regulatory requirements. The club's management is keen on building a strong squad while maintaining financial stability.

To facilitate Dani Olmo's acquisition, Barcelona is considering selling several players to free up funds and create financial flexibility. Potential departures include central defenders Clement Lenglet and Inigo Martinez, as well as young Brazilian talent Vitor Roque. These sales would help Barcelona generate the necessary funds to complete Olmo's transfer.

Additionally, Barcelona is closely monitoring Euro 2024 standout Nico Williams as another potential target. Coach Hansi Flick is heavily involved in pulling the strings to secure these desired transfer targets. The club's ambition to strengthen the squad is clear, and securing Olmo would be a significant step towards achieving their goals.

Barcelona's pursuit of Dani Olmo demonstrates their commitment to building a competitive team capable of challenging for top honors. The club's innovative financial strategies and long-term contract plans reflect their determination to navigate financial constraints while securing top talent. As the transfer saga unfolds, fans eagerly await the potential arrival of Olmo at Camp Nou, hoping it will signal a new era of success for the Catalan giants.