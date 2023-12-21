FC Barcelona secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Almeria in La Liga, but manager Xavi didn't mince his words

FC Barcelona secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Almeria in La Liga, but manager Xavi didn't mince his words when criticizing his team‘s performance, reported by GOAL. Despite moving up to the third position on the league table, Xavi expressed disappointment, particularly with the lack of focus and aggression displayed by his players.

In a post-match press conference, Xavi declared, “The first half is unacceptable, and I have told you so. Pressure and aggressiveness were not acceptable. Either we run like animals or it doesn't reach us. We don't have the Barca of 2010. Last year we were aggressive and we had soul. We can't give it our all. Either we give up our skin and our lives or we won't gain anything. You have to wake up. If football doesn't come, you have to come with your soul.”

He emphasized the need for a higher level of intensity, stating, “I'm not angry now. I have complained about the lack of soul in my team. The ball is burning, and they are feeling the pressure, but I have to be more demanding with the players but also protect them.”

Despite the victory, defensive concerns linger for the Catalan giants, who have conceded 21 goals in 18 appearances this season. In comparison, their title-winning campaign last season saw them concede only 20 goals across the entire season.

FC Barcelona's next challenge after the Christmas break is an away fixture against Las Palmas in La Liga on January 5. Xavi will be looking for an improved and more spirited performance from his squad in the upcoming matches.