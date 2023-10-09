Barcelona‘s young sensation, Lamine Yamal, has taken the football world by storm, setting a new record in La Liga history, reported by GOAL. At just 16 years and 87 days old, Yamal became the youngest goalscorer ever in the Spanish top flight, displaying remarkable talent and poise on the pitch. His historic moment came against Granada when he confidently fired home, cutting Granada's lead and etching his name in the annals of Spanish football.

This achievement underscores Yamal's extraordinary journey and rapid rise through the ranks of Barcelona's youth system. A product of La Masia, Barcelona's renowned academy, Yamal's performances have not only impressed fans but also caught the attention of football pundits and scouts worldwide.

Yamal's record-breaking feat adds to his already impressive list of accomplishments this season. Not only is he the youngest starter for both Spain and Barcelona, but he also holds the distinction of being the youngest player ever to start a Champions League game. His inclusion in the starting lineup for three games in just nine days highlights his consistency and maturity beyond his years.

With his exceptional skill set, vision, and ability to find the back of the net, Yamal has become an invaluable asset for Barcelona. His breakthrough moment has generated buzz within the football community, and fans eagerly anticipate his future contributions to the team.

Furthermore, Lamine Yamal's outstanding performances have earned him a well-deserved spot in the Spain squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Scotland and Norway. As he continues to impress on the field, the young winger is poised for a promising career, and his journey is closely followed by enthusiasts who recognize his potential to become a future football superstar.