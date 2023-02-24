Pokemon Fans and Trainers, rejoice! As announced, a Pokemon Presents will be happening this Pokemon Day 2023! While we know that most great announcements relating to the Pokemon franchise happen during Pokemon Presents, we’re especially excited for this Pokemon Presents as it will be coinciding with Pokemon Day 2023.

What happens during Pokemon Presents?

In true The Pokemon Company fashion, Pokemon Presents usually reveal plans for the Pokemon franchise. This means that there is a chance that we get word on what Nintendo and Game Freak might be working on for the improvement of the current games or perhaps even information about the upcoming games coming in the future! There have been speculations that a new Pokemon Legends game will be out but there is no official news on this yet. We are quite keen and hopeful that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be getting major updates to address the prematurely released buggy game that over 20 million players are now playing. We have received a few updates but there are still a few kinks that should be worked on and hopefully expanding the roster of Pokemon that are available in the game.

It’s possible that a DLC will be introduced and might even feature an old region like how Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal featured Kanto in the game. Of course, this opens up a lot of possibilities of capturing new Pokemon and officially being added for Pokemon VGC opportunities and having more options to pair for the official VGC battles. If you were given a choice, which region would you want to be featured back in the latest Pokemon game?

As announced officially on the Pokemon website and Twitter account, the Pokemon Presents will be happening on February 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST at the official Pokemon Youtube channel.

The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩 Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉 📺 https://t.co/Xo6KYjvSdj pic.twitter.com/FFrmk8a5z8 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 21, 2023

The Pokemon Presents is expected to be 20 minutes long and will share news in celebration of Pokemon Day 2023. Pokemon Day 2023 will definitely be something to look forward to with this addition of Pokemon Presents and Trainers around the world are feeling festive. No matter what news will be announced then, we wish all Trainers to just enjoy this year’s National Pokemon Day and continue to trust the plans of the franchise. More on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!