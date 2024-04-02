Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Felicity Huffman is set to guest star in Criminal Minds: Evolution's season two, Variety reported.
The Paramount+ show will welcome the actress as the new character Dr. Jill Gideon, Jason Gideon's ex-wife.
The show describes her character as “a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau's elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and her dead ex-husband, Jason Gideon (previously played by Mandy Patinkin), but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery.”
Criminal Minds: Evolution season two is currently in production. Huffman and Mantegna will be joined the series' stars A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.
Huffman earned her Primetime Emmy Award for playing Lynette Scavo for eight season in the hit ABC series Desperate Housewives. She was also nominated for an Academy Award best actress for the 2005 film Transamerica. She was last seen as a guest star in the ABC series The Good Doctor.
In 2019, Huffman was arrested for her involvement in the college entrance exam scandal. The investigation was code named Operation Varsity Blues in reference to the popular 1999 film of the same name.
The actress was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She was sentence to 14 days in prison (she served 11), a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.
In the first season of the series, the BAU dealt with an unsub (or unknown subject) with a network of serial killers founded during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The team then hunted these killers down one at a time.
If you haven't seen the entire first season, spoiler alert.
The first season ended with the network's founder Voit in custody. However, there's the Gold Star problem. That was a code word that Voit used as leverage.
There are many theories as to what Gold Star could be. According to Den of Geek, it could have something to do with the actual gold stars that are used in the military to represent those that died in service to the country. The FBI also has a wall of gold star to commemorate agents who died in the line of duty. Some fans think this is a way the show could bring back cast members who have left.
Another, more plausible theory, in my opinion, is that Gold Star could refer to a government program. The theory is that this is a failed project which tried to develop and train assassins and Voit could either be a participant or he stumbled upon information that pertained to it.
The first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution is currently streaming on Paramount+.