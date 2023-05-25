William Junior Maxwell II, better known as rapper Fetty Wap, was sentenced to six years in prison. He was a member of an organization that distributed large quantities of drugs across Long Island and New Jersey, according to US Attourney Office press release. It had been suggested the Grammy Award nominee turned to selling drugs because of financial struggles during the pandemic.

US District Judge Joanna Seybert sentenced Fetty Wap to six years imprisonment and five years of post-release supervision for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Judge Seyberts also sentenced his co defendant, a New Jersey correction officer, to 72 months for his role in the conspiracy. Fetty Wap’s remaining four co-defendants pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. He was arrested in October 2021.

His lawyer confirmed that he accepted responsibility. “Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today,” said Fetty.

Fetty and his defendants secured the narcotics on the west coast and used the USPS and cars with hidden compartments to transport the drugs across the country to Suffolk County. They used firearms to protect the transport and distribution process. From there, the drugs were distributed to dealers who sold them on Long Island and in New Jersey.

With search warrants, investigators found approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.

Judge Seybert told the Trap Queen rapper, “You’ve got a lot going for you. See if you can put it together.”