One of the most anticipated storylines coming into the 2023 WNBA season was the debut of Aliyah Boston. The No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in this year's draft, Boston had a lot of hype coming in. And so far, she's lived up to that hype. Through the Fever's first six games, Boston has arguably been the team's best player. She etched her name in the WNBA record books after her performance against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday and after the game, her teammate Erica Wheeler bestowed some high praise for the rookie out of South Carolina.

"Aliyah is not normal. She's not the normal rookie." High praise from our vet, Erica Wheeler to our rookie, Aliyah Boston, after her dominant performance tonight in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/csfHOZWk48 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 7, 2023

“Aliyah is not normal, she's not the normal rookie. Just even as a human being, she's a great person,” Erica Wheeler said. “She understands what it means to be a great teammate and a great sister too. It just makes her job a lot easier because it's easy to trust her. You know that she's gonna have your back. Like I tell her all the time, she's a franchise player because of how she is, how she speaks, how she has this thing where she can bring people together.”

Through the first six games of the season, Aliyah Boston has been averaging 15.8 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 70.9 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent from the three-point line and 69.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line in 28.3 minutes per game.

The Fever are still far away from being a championship contender, but with Boston in the fold they are that much closer.