The struggle continues for the Indiana Fever in the 2023 WNBA season, but the team can't say they are disappointed by what they're seeing from rookie forward Aliyah Boston.

The top overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft once again showed why he was the top selection of his class when she unloaded 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, albeit in a 108-103 road loss to Marina Mabrey and the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. With that double-double, Boston became just the third WNBA player in history aged 21 years old and 177 days or younger to pull off that feat in a contest, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Boston shot was near-perfect from the field against the Sky, as she drained 12 of his 15 attempts. She also had an assist, a steal, and two blocks in 39 minutes, but her effort went for naught as the Fever lost their fifth game this season against just a single victory. Nevertheless, the Fever have a gem in Aliyah Boston, who is now averaging 15.8 points per game on an incredible 70.9 percent shooting from the field.

Aliyah Boston and the 1-5 Fever will continue to seek their second win of the season and try to end a three-game losing skid when they play the Minnesota Lynx on Friday on the road.