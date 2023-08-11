If you were looking for a frontrunner for the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Award, then look no further than Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston. Boston was named an All-Star as a rookie, and was the first rookie to be named an All-Star starter since Schoni Schimmel in 2014. While the Fever had been among the worst teams in the WNBA this season, there's no question they've found a generational talent in Boston. She's arguably been the Fever's best player as a rookie. With her recent statline in a win against the Minnesota Lynx, Boston set a WNBA rookie record that no other rookie has done before as per the Twitter page Across The Timeline.

Boston is the 1st rookie in WNBA history to put together 4 consecutive games with 15+ PTS and 8 REB on 50% or better shooting from the field.https://t.co/QwjdyVopxs — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) August 11, 2023

Against the Lynx, Boston finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and she shot 77.8 percent from the field. With those numbers, Boston became the first WNBA rookie to post four consecutive games of at least 15 points and eight rebounds while shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Aliyah Boston was selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. After a stellar college career at South Carolina, there was no question that Boston was going to be the No. 1 pick. Boston had been projected as the probable No. 1 pick for a while and after an epic tank job by the Fever, they landed the top pick.

This season, Boston has been averaging 14.8 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 59.2 percent shooting from the field, 66.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.