Newly signed Indiana Fever forward Chloe Bibby spoke Saturday about joining the team on a seven-day contract, marking her return to the WNBA after a brief stint earlier this season with the Golden State Valkyries.

Bibby formally signed with the Fever on Friday and expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity.

“I’m really excited,” Bibby said. “I had some stint there at Golden State, it was a great time. So, yeah [I] went over [and] played with Australia, won gold there and that was great so just to be back in the W and have another crack is exciting and really grateful for this opportunity here with the Fever – just excited.”

Bibby, 27, appeared in five games with the Valkyries, averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range in 13.2 minutes per game. She was waived on June 30.

Chloe Bibby adjusts quickly after international success, eyes impact with short-handed Fever

Golden State Valkyries forward Chloe Bibby (left) defends against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first quarter at Chase Center.
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

She most recently competed with the Australian national team at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, helping them win gold while averaging eight points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Bibby has also played professionally overseas, earning MVP honors in Poland and logging time in Spain.

Adjusting to her new team, Bibby credited the Fever for making the transition smooth.

“Everyone’s been super great, really helpful so just kind of taking my stride right now at one step at a time, but everyone’s been super helpful so it’s a good transition for me,” she said.

Bibby also reflected on her impression of the Fever while playing against them earlier in the season.

“Obviously, a really physical team – tough, fast paced, and I like that style so that suits me a lot. Fast paced, shoots the three ball, and that’s exactly what I do so hopefully I can find my strides here,” she said.

The Fever (13-12) are currently playing without star Caitlin Clark, who remains out with a groin injury. Indiana is coming off an 87-70 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, their third straight victory.

Indiana will look to continue its momentum on Sunday when it visits the Chicago Sky (7-17) at the United Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, with national television coverage on ABC.

More Indiana Fever News
Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at PHX Arena.
DeWanna Bonner gets 100% real on Fever ‘journey’Zachary Draves ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Caitlin Clark’s rookie card reaches new heights for women’s sportsBenedetto Vitale ·
Golden State Valkyries forward Chloe Bibby (left) defends against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first quarter at Chase Center.
Fever adds roster depth amid Caitlin Clark injuryZachary Weinberger ·
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) celebrates a three-point basket Thursday, July 24, 2025, during the game
Fever make ‘Stranger Things’ declaration after downing AcesAlex House ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (not in uniform) celebrates from the bench in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center.
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers make CBA stance 100% clearJess Koffie ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and head coach Stephanie White in the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark has no timeline for injury returnBenedetto Vitale ·