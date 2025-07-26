Newly signed Indiana Fever forward Chloe Bibby spoke Saturday about joining the team on a seven-day contract, marking her return to the WNBA after a brief stint earlier this season with the Golden State Valkyries.

Bibby formally signed with the Fever on Friday and expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity.

“I’m really excited,” Bibby said. “I had some stint there at Golden State, it was a great time. So, yeah [I] went over [and] played with Australia, won gold there and that was great so just to be back in the W and have another crack is exciting and really grateful for this opportunity here with the Fever – just excited.”

Bibby, 27, appeared in five games with the Valkyries, averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range in 13.2 minutes per game. She was waived on June 30.

A whirlwind of a week for Chloe Bibby, joining the Fever after being in China when she got the call about Fever’s interest: pic.twitter.com/m2pdEED5jH — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chloe Bibby adjusts quickly after international success, eyes impact with short-handed Fever

She most recently competed with the Australian national team at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, helping them win gold while averaging eight points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Bibby has also played professionally overseas, earning MVP honors in Poland and logging time in Spain.

Adjusting to her new team, Bibby credited the Fever for making the transition smooth.

“Everyone’s been super great, really helpful so just kind of taking my stride right now at one step at a time, but everyone’s been super helpful so it’s a good transition for me,” she said.

Bibby also reflected on her impression of the Fever while playing against them earlier in the season.

“Obviously, a really physical team – tough, fast paced, and I like that style so that suits me a lot. Fast paced, shoots the three ball, and that’s exactly what I do so hopefully I can find my strides here,” she said.

The Fever (13-12) are currently playing without star Caitlin Clark, who remains out with a groin injury. Indiana is coming off an 87-70 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, their third straight victory.

Indiana will look to continue its momentum on Sunday when it visits the Chicago Sky (7-17) at the United Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, with national television coverage on ABC.