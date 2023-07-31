The Indiana Fever surprised nobody when they selected South Carolina's Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Boston had long been considered the best prospect in the draft and the Fever put on a tanking display for the ages last season in hopes of landing the top pick to select her. So far, she's lived up to the hype. Boston is the frontrunner for the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Award behind the stellar season she's been having despite the Fever's poor record. After her performance against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Boston joined Brittney Griner as the only two rookies to have 12 games of at least ten points on 60+ percent shooting from the field as per the Across The Timeline Twitter page.

Aliyah Boston today had her 12th game with 10 or more points on 60% or better shooting from the field. That ties Brittney Griner (2013) for most such games by a rookie in WNBA history. Brittney Griner, 2013: 12

Aliyah Boston, 2023: 12https://t.co/VfyIBF9GcQ — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) July 30, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's been a decade since a WNBA rookie put up those numbers as Brittney Griner accomplished that feat during the 2013 season. Against the Storm, Aliyah Boston had 14 points on 66.7 percent shooting from the field. The Fever may have one of the worst records in the WNBA at 6-19, but there's no doubt that they found a generational talent in Boston.

This season, Boston has been averaging 14.4 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 59.1 percent shooting from the field, 66.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Boston is playing around 30 minutes per game while starting all 24 games she's played in. She's taking almost ten shots per game as well. With about half of the season left to play, she has a lot of time to cement herself as the Rookie of the Year.