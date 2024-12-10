With star power comes underpinnings, and that's especially the case if you're Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year has attracted a new audience to the league this season. After dominating the college game, her stardom transcended into the big leagues.



Although she dominated and put herself in MVP contention, her support came with backlash from other players. Clark won TIME's Athlete of the Year. However, she dropped a message to her fans, who used Clark's name to discredit others. “Just stop,” Clark said. “Because that’s not who I am.”

Clark's ascension has been not only because of her talents but also because of a clear racial discrepancy. Some of her fans are gravitated towards her because of her being white. While A'ja Wilson praises Clark for helping the league grow, she mentioned in that TIME article that her race was “huge” for her popularity. The Fever star understands that discrepancy and makes it clear where she stands on it.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark said. “A lot of those players in the league that have been good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them.



“The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible. I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Fever guard Caitlin Clark has all eyes on her

Clark's quote highlights the racism involved in the league. While she had a great year in her own right, some of her fans have taken the offensive to anyone who challenges her. For instance, Diana Taurasi made a bold claim about Clark and said, Reality is coming.”



While Taurasi was referencing the difference between dominating in college and the WNBA, Clark's fanbase attacked the Mercury star. Not to mention, Taurasi is one of, if not the greatest player in WNBA history with her accolades, records, and championships won.



Those comments flew the Fever point guard's way before she stepped foot into the league. Some of the skepticism was fair, but the reactions to it weren't. However, Clark can't control what random people say. Despite that, people are calling on her not to condone any racist attacks toward other players.

Even if this is a recurring theme during her career, she's doing what she can to limit criticism towards her peers on her behalf.